To help bring more visibility to Fairfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services, the Fairfield Borough Council approved amendments to the sign ordinance.
The council’s action on Aug. 23 followed a proposal by the volunteer fire company to display an internally lit sign board in front its station at 106 Steelman St.
Because the design did not comply with existing regulations, the council added definitions of “emergency services” and “institutional uses” to the sign ordinance’s classifications section added sign standards specifically for emergency services.
The standards allow for two signs to be erected on an emergency services property, as well as wall and freestanding signs, and allows for internal or external illumination.
The ordinance establishes the maximum area of a sign at 18 square feet per side and the maximum area of a wall sign at 36 square feet.
Council member Dean Thomas voted against the amendment, stating it set a dangerous precedent and internally lighting the proposed sign was “unnecessary.”
Since the amendment only applies to emergency services, only the fire company is affected, Fire Chief Bill Jacobs said during the meeting’s public comment portion.
The one-sided sign is to sit between the two entry doors of the station and display information about department events as well as items of interest to the community such as burn bans, he said.
Internal illumination is needed because of the sign’s placement under a roof overhang, where lights shining down would cause glare, according to Jacobs.
The department now uses a portable sign, “but we figure if we have a bigger and better sign people will notice it,” he said.
The Fairfield Borough Council will next meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.
