Fairfield Borough Council learned last week nearly half of the town’s sewer lines have been monitored and cleaned.
Routine sewer maintenance was completed for 11,000 feet of pipeline and more is anticipated to be done soon, according to council President Patricia Smith.
The sewer line inspection and cleaning is being performed by the contractor Mr. Rehab Sewer System Rehabilitation of Mechanicsburg.
Cameras are run through sewer lines every few years to check where maintenance is required. About 45 percent of the town’s line have now been checked.
“They got the worst of it done,” she said.
Main Street has not been touched as of yet due to the need for safety flaggers.
Smith noted grease had collected in pipes in an area where there was no flow.
“People are still pouring grease down the drain,” she said.
In other business, Mayor Robert Stanley spoke about another successful conference of the Pennsylvania State Mayors’ Association recently held in Lancaster.
Over 60 mayors attended the 51st annual conference.
Meeting with fellow mayors, including Mayor Rita Frealing of Gettysburg, and Mayor Ron Harris of Carroll Valley, the weekend conference included keynote speakers and presentations.
“Every session was wonderful,” he said.
Stanley highly recommended the conference, particularly for new municipal leaders.
Pippinfest preparations are going strong as the annual autumn festival quickly approaches, according to committee liaison Sally Thomas.
“All the ducks are in a row,” she said.
Not only is the annual festival committee gaining new members, but also younger people are looking toward its future, Thomas said.
“That’s exactly what Pippinfest needs in order for it to continue,” she said.
Fairfield’s annual event will be held Sept. 24-25.
In other business, a public hearing will be held before the regular council meeting Aug. 23 at 6:45 p.m.
The proposed zoning amendment will establish sign standards for emergency services. The proposed ordinance adds definitions of emergency services and institutional uses.
The new section for emergency services use allows for two signs to be erected on an emergency services property including wall signs, free standing signs, and internal/external illuminations.
The maximum area of a freestanding sign is proposed at 18 square feet per side with a maximum wall sign area at 36 square feet.
A copy of the complete ordinance amendment can be viewed at the borough office or on the borough website at fairfieldborough.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.