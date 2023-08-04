Karly and Emily Wolf of Bonneauville made new furry friends at the first-ever child- support awareness event Thursday.
Their mother, Jazmen Wolf said they happened upon the event, held by Adams County Domestic Relations Section (DRS), during their visit to the Adams County Human Services Building in Cumberland Township.
Her daughters loved meeting the therapy dogs from Keystone Pet Enhancement Therapy Services (KPETS), she said.
“The dogs are a hit, especially for kids with special needs. Karly has autism,” Jazmen said. “Their favorite part is definitely the dogs.”
Karly, who is 8 years old, said she loved brushing Ellie, a 9-year-old Old English Sheepdog. Karly and Emily brushed Ellie’s long, fluffy hair and even styled it with scrunchies Thursday.
“I love seeing the dogs,” 6-year-old Emily chimed in.
Jen Trout, Ellie’s handler, said offering children the chance to brush Ellie’s hair “gives them something to do” and “is relaxing” for them.
The goal is “to bring joy and comfort” to people with the therapy dogs, according to Trout.
“Sometimes, people interact with dogs better than people,” Trout said, adding that KPETS brings therapy animals to schools, nursing homes, and colleges, among other places.
Trout said Ellie has been a therapy dog with KPETS for four years, while she has been a handler for six years with the organization.
Kelly Carothers, DRS executive director, said her office plans to hold the educational event again in the future.
“I think the best part is just seeing the smiles on children and our staff,” Carothers said. “That is what it’s about – children and our service to children.”
August is child-support awareness month, so DRS staff worked together to create an educational opportunity with resources and programs including the American Red Cross, WellSpan Community Health and Engagement, Adams County Library System, York Adams Mental Health-Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (MH-IDD), Adams County Head Start, and therapy dogs from KPETS, according to Carothers.
The event included two programs by the American Red Cross on how children can stay prepared in a disastrous situation, a story and craft time by the Adams County Library System, and free vision screenings by Adams County Head Start as well as free materials like books, coloring books, and balloons.
The mission of the Adams County DRS “is to provide timely and professional support services by working with parents, partner agencies, and the community to enhance family self-sufficiency, promote responsible parenting, and ensure that the best interests of the children are met,” according to the county website.
