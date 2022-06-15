The recent death of a Berwick Township woman from injuries she sustained during a home invasion in December has been ruled a homicide, according to the York County Coroner Pamela L. Gay.
Barbara Laughman, 79, died on Wednesday, June 8, at 10 p.m. from “complications of multiple blunt force trauma after a home invasion,” according to a release issued by Gay.
Laughman was injured on Dec. 22 when a pants-less home invader assaulted her and her husband at their home in the 900 block of Green Springs Road home in Berwick Township outside Hanover, according to the release and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The “essentially naked” intruder used his fists to deal “significant injuries” to a female occupant of the home and injured her husband as well, PSP Lt. Mark Magyar said at the time of the incident in December.
Laughman’s husband shot and killed the intruder, who was identified as 54-year-old Steven David Shaffer, police said at the time.
While her husband survived the assault, Laughman “sustained critical injuries and never recovered, dying at Encompass Health late last week,” according to Gay.
Both occupants of the home were taken to WellSpan York Hospital following the intrusion and attack, police said then.
Since Shaffer “is already deceased, there will be no autopsy,” according to Gay.
Shaffer resided “in close proximity to the victims but was unknown to them,” Magyar previously said.
About 11:22 a.m. Dec. 21, authorities received numerous calls from the 800 block concerning a man trying to enter an occupied residence and pounding on passing vehicles, causing traffic to stop, Magyar said then.
Shaffer continued on foot to the 900 block where he removed his shorts and underwear before entering the couple’s residence through an unlocked front door, Magyar previously said.
Shaffer, who had no weapons, “was wearing only a shirt and immediately began assaulting the male homeowner,” who “instructed his wife to retrieve a firearm from a bedroom,” Magyar said in December.
As she did so, Shaffer followed and “began violently assaulting the female on the bed as her husband entered the room,” Magyar said at the time of the incident.
The male homeowner “was able to obtain the firearm and fired multiple shots, killing the subject,” Magyar said then.
The weapon was a revolver, police previously said.
Any motive on Shaffer’s part was unknown.
