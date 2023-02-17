One person was airlifted Wednesday night after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Pa. Route 194 in Berwick Township.
A STAT MedEvac helicopter transported the patient to a York hospital, according to United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine.
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 3:42 am
Emergency responders scoured the area in the vicinity of the wreck to be sure there was not a passenger on the motorcycle at the time of the crash, according to radio communications at the time.
Authorities were dispatched at 11:09 p.m. to the scene just north of Abbottstown, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
In addition to United Hook Ladder New Oxford and Abbottstown stations and STAT MedEvac, Pennsylvania State Police, the Northeast Adams Fire and EMS Station #1, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services New Oxford station and Community Life Team East Berlin station were also dispatched, according to ACDES.
The call was completed at 1:27 a.m. Thursday, according to ACDES.
