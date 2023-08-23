Seventeen charges were filed after a vehicular pursuit last week that allegedly exceeded 100 mph and extended from Adams County to Franklin County, according to court documents.
Owen McBrien, 21, of Greencastle, was taken to Franklin County Prison after the alleged pursuit Aug. 14, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Trooper Justin McDonnell of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Gettysburg station.
McDonnell was leaving the Rutter’s fuel station on Heidlersburg Road (Pa. Route 234) near US Route 15, about 2:46 a.m., when he allegedly saw a black sedan traveling west “at over 100” mph in a 55-mph zone, according to the affidavit.
McDonnell activated his marked patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and siren, but the vehicle allegedly “continued to accelerate” on Route 234 “through Biglerville borough,” according to the affidavit.
The trooper allegedly “observed the vehicle move from their lane of travel, across a sold double yellow line, and into the opposite lane to pass a vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
Shortly afterward, McDonnell lost sight of the vehicle and gave its description to PSP at Chambersburg, which allegedly “located the vehicle and continued to pursue the vehicle, and was able to terminate the pursuit with the use of spike strips,” according to the affidavit.
McBrien allegedly said “he fled from the marked unit due to not having vehicle insurance,” according to the affidavit.
In Adams County, McBrien was charged with a felony count of fleeing police and one summary count each of reckless driving, careless driving, exceeding the speed limit, lacking proof of insurance, and a lane violation, according to a magisterial docket.
In Franklin County, he was charged with a felony count of fleeing police, a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and one summary count each of exceeding the speed limit, driving at unsafe speed, careless driving, reckless driving, failing to keep right, a lane violation, failing to use a seatbelt, a stop sign violation, and lacking insurance, according to a magisterial docket.
