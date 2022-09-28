From dog licenses to fishing and hunting licenses, the county treasurer’s office is known for its many services offered to residents.
But it is also there for municipalities.
Adams County Treasurer Crissy Redding reminded members of that during the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) meeting last week.
ACCOG was created “to provide a forum by which governmental entities of Adams County may meet to discuss issues of mutual interest, and to coordinate joint activities between members on an as-needed, voluntary basis,” according to the organization’s website.
Redding’s office works with borough and township tax collectors with collection of county/municipal real estate and per-capita taxes, she said at the Sept. 22 meeting.
However, Redding noted if there is a vacant tax collector position in a jurisdiction and all options to fill that position have been exhausted, “it does default to the treasurer’s office.”
Redding said she is in no way looking to take a position away from someone who may be interested in the role, but her office “will step to the plate in assistance” if the need arises.
Prior to becoming treasurer, Redding served as tax collector for 10 years in Straban Township.
“I am a voice in advocation for tax collectors and all they do in representation of their position,” Redding said.
The county treasurer’s office currently has agreements and resolutions to collect taxes on behalf of Abbottstown and Arendtsville boroughs and the school district taxes in those jurisdictions, according to Redding.
“I am happy to report that the partnership in working with Arendtsville Borough and Abbottstown Borough and the school districts within those jurisdictions has been very successful and is working extremely well,” Redding said.
Following the presentation, Arendtsville Mayor David Laughman thanked Redding and her office for its assistance.
ACCOG President David Bolton said the vacant tax collector positions are posted every two years on municipal election ballots.
Bolton, who also serves as borough manager for Abbottstown and North York, said the tax collector in Abbottstown moved out of the area, and Redding’s office has been there to help.
Noted as “a fantastic deal,” Bolton said Abbottstown does pay the county for the tax collection service, as it is not free. The payment amount was not disclosed during the meeting.
Germany Township Supervisor Vice Chair Jack Ketterman asked how many people Redding has hired in her office after taking over tax collecting duties for two municipalities and the school districts.
“We did not hire anyone,” Redding said. “We stepped up. We are doing more work with less individuals.”
While the staff has been doing great work, Redding said they may need to consider another position if they get additional jurisdictions to assist.
During her presentation, Redding also shared Adams County is “financially healthy with an A2+ rating” with credit going to the collaboration from the Finance Governance Team, which is made up of the treasurer’s office, budget office, controller’s office, and the county manager.
She also noted the online dog licensing program, which launched in late 2021, has been “very well-received.”
Presently, people can only purchase an annual dog license online, so the treasurer’s office is reviewing “the additional option of purchasing the lifetime license online,” according to Redding.
“I will always strive to move the treasurer’s office forward in a positive direction with honesty, efficiency, and transparency, sprinkled with great customer service,” Redding said.
Redding is in her first year of her second term as the county treasurer, she said.
