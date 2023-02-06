Adams County government is adding three vehicles to its fleet.
Adams County commissioners recently approved quotes for three five-year leases for 2023 Ford Bronco Sports at a total cost of $120,192, including maintenance and administrative costs.
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel was designated to sign “the open-end (equity) lease rate quotes,” which were through the county’s master equity lease agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management Trust, a Missouri company.
The quotes included three Ford Bronco Sports – one to be used by the tax services department for field work and the others for children and youth services for home visits and transports, said Phillip Swope, assistant director of Adams County Budget and Purchasing office.
By leasing vehicles, Swope said it gives county staff “safe and dependable transportation.”
“Newer vehicles tend to have less major repairs and are more fuel efficient,” Swope said. “The county doesn’t retain vehicles past their useful life.”
Swope indicated the cost of leasing "is similar" to outright purchasing vehicles, but "the lease includes garage maintenance costs."
Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually said it is "a breakeven."
"The idea is to level out our vehicle expenses. It makes it much easier to budget at no additional cost," Qually said.
The county’s current vehicle fleet includes 60 percent that are county-owned and 40 percent with leases, according to Swope.
“The county will continue to assess the benefits of both leasing and purchasing vehicles for the fleet as the needs arise,” Swope said.
During the Jan. 25 meeting, Swope said Ford brought back the Bronco and changed it from its previous look.
Commissioners also approved agreements to enter the UPMC Express Care Random DOT/Non-DOT Quarterly Drug & Alcohol Consortium 2023 for random drug screenings of Adams County Adult Correctional Complex (ACACC) employees. Commissioners signed a services agreement with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Pinnacle (UPMC) and a business associate agreement by UMPC. The term ends Dec. 31.
The consortium fee set for the county is $250 “based on the number of employees in the facility,” according to the county’s human resources (HR) department.
The HR department noted the county is “billed for each test based on the number of names pulled each time,” and the drug screenings are anticipated to occur quarterly.
“Our prior vendor could no longer provide the same level of service,” the HR department said.
The random drug screenings are “particular to the prison environment,” because they have “safety sensitive positions,” according to the HR department.
Additionally, commissioners approved the advertisement of legacy county information technology (IT) equipment for public auction online at Municibid.com.
Five separate lots will be up for auction, including computers, printers and scanners, network equipment, monitors and TVs, “and miscellaneous peripheral equipment,” the meeting agenda reads.
“Most of the lots are being sold for parts only,” said Phil Walter, chief information officer for the county IT department. “The lots are each valued at less than $2,000.”
The auction will start on Feb. 6 and end on Feb. 10 “at the time designated in each online listing,” Walter said.
“Items will be sold to the highest bidder,” Walter said.
