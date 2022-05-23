Adams County commissioners are seeking an increase in state funding to support essential community mental health services.
The three commissioners adopted a resolution at their Thursday meeting requesting appropriate funding in the upcoming state fiscal 2022-2023 budget “to support the crumbling mental health system.”
Commissioners are seeking the increase in state funding to invest in essential community mental health services, such as crisis intervention, community residential programs, family-based support, and outpatient care.
In 2012, the state cut $84 million “that counties used to fund programs for people with intellectual disabilities, mental health challenges, and other needs forcing programs to close and putting the human services system into a vulnerable state,” according to the resolution.
Commissioner Marty Qually said there has been a mental health crisis for the past decade.
“This somehow has been swept under the carpet for 10 years,” Qually said. “Every single county is facing problems.”
Mental health was made a top priority by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP), a membership organization that represents each of the 67 Pennsylvania’s county elected officials, said Commission Chair Randy Phiel, who serves on the CCAP Board.
“The commonwealth must effectively collaborate with its county partners to fully support the needs of our most vulnerable citizens who are affected by mental health issues, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Counties deliver critical mental health services on behalf of the state, which must be properly funded to ensure that the residents are able to access the care that they need,” according to CCAP’s website.
Copies of the resolution, No. 7 of 2022, and an accompanying letter will be sent to local and state representatives, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, and to the Pennsylvania governor’s office to request the additional funding, according to officials.
Sharon Harlacher, county administrator of York/Adams Mental Health–Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (MH-IDD) Program, and Tony Schweitzer, executive director of Bell Socialization Services, spoke during the commissioners’ meeting about the impacts of mental health from what they see in their respective roles.
“On behalf of the county funded mental health providers in York and Adams counties, I applaud and thank you for taking this action to call attention to a chronic situation that affects Pennsylvanians all over the commonwealth,” Schweitzer said. “People experiencing a serious mental illness who rely on the government funded safety net have found that it has many holes and tears. This problem is not new.”
Schweitzer, who has spent 30 years in the human services field, said he has never regretted one day of his career, but is worried about the future of the field with good, competent people not being able to afford to work in the field.
“After a 10% statewide cut and a decade of level funding that ignored the reality of cost-of-living increase, our system is woefully damaged. We need to change the trajectory of our system which relies on competent, compassionate people, properly trained, led and paid to repair those holes and tears,” Schweitzer said.
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin pointed out the crucial need to get people help and noted those in prison are also in need of mental health support.
A report on Suicide Trends and Prevention in Rural Pennsylvania Counties and Schools by the Center for Rural Progress showed a steep rise in suicides in the state over the past 20 years and the increase was higher in rural areas, according to the resolution.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s initial budget proposal shows a $36.6 million increase in county mental health base funds to support behavioral health needs in the state “on top of $75 million in federal funds for recruitment and retention payments to qualifying home and community-based service providers, as well as $18.8 million to provide services for individuals with intellectual disabilities and/or autism currently on an emergency waitlist,” according to the resolution.
County officials plan to collaborate with the General Assembly and administration to work on “a targeted, strategic investment of dollars into community mental health services at the county level in order to continue the existing safety net and bolster the availability of mental health services to those who need them as vital steps in the right direction,” according to the resolution.
