Rep. Torren Ecker (R-193) invites folks to his Christmas for the Critters event on Thursday at the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA), 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg.
“The magic of the holiday season shouldn’t be limited to just us humans. To ensure our four-legged companions also get to share in the holiday cheer, I’m hosting Christmas for the Critters,” Ecker said. “I hope you and your family can attend.”
