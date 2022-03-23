With an eye toward large-scale warehouse and distribution center development in surrounding counties, the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors Thursday adopted standards for such structures.
The supervisors split 3-1 on the matter, with Christine Demas in the minority and Judy Morley absent.
Demas called for tighter controls on the size of buildings, saying the township would otherwise be “remiss.”
At the same time, she said she was for bringing jobs to the area and was “not anti-warehouse or distribution center.”
Among other standards, the zoning ordinance amendment requires facilities to be set back 500 feet from some types of properties, including residential and historic, and 250 feet from other properties. The supervisors agreed to those limits as opposed to a previous 50-foot setback.
The supervisors conducted a public hearing on the matter Feb. 3, during which residents called for maintaining the township’s rural character. After the public hearing, the supervisors sent the matter back to the township planning commission for further review.
The planning commission met Feb. 8, when members “noted that they had worked on the amendments for 10 months and had discussed other ordinances during that time, and decided unanimously that they were happy with the way it was written and that without specific direction from the board they saw no need to make any changes,” according to meeting minutes.
In other business, the supervisors voted without dissent to enact two changes in parking regulations.
If a property’s use is changed, any deficit in required parking will be permitted to remain up to a maximum of two spaces or 10 percent of the required total number of spaces, whichever is larger. Also, it must be possible for a vehicle to move into or out of a space without moving another vehicle, except for residential driveways.
The decision followed a public hearing in which one person asked what Adams County and township officials had to say about the proposal. The township received no negative comments, Demas said.
Also, the supervisors voted without dissent to provide a 5-percent across-the-board raise for township employees retroactive to Jan. 1.
