Reading Township Resident Mike Weigand announced his candidacy for Reading Township supervisor.
Weigand has served in municipal law enforcement for 32 years, according to his campaign release. Most recently, he retired as police chief of Latimore Township, adding to his knowledge and experience of township management.
Weigand also has years of experience with a nationwide utility contractor as manager of operations support. His positions in both the public and private sectors gave him vast experience with budgets, acquiring equipment, unions, personnel in both public and private sectors.
Weigand’s key township concerns are control of development in the township to keep taxes at a minimum, he said in the release.
“Public safety is also a key concern,” he said in the release.
The township has had a large increase in transit traffic on the state Route 94 corridor with the additional development in the Hanover and Hampton areas.
Weigand and his wife, Kim, have been married for 45 years. They have resided in the township for 22 years. They have three children, Melanie, Mike and Erin, seven grandchildren and three German Shepherds.
Weigand graduated from North Hills High School and attended IUP Municipal Officer Training Academy. He is a trained motorcycle and Crime Prevention Officer.
Weigand has attended many seminars and continued training in the public and private sector. He served as a Special Deputy U.S. Marshal assigned to the Fugitive Task Force and Megan Law Compliant Unit. Weigand also served as vice president of the Adams County Police Chief Association. He is a current member of the National Police Week Planning Committee and a member of the F.O.P.
Weigand is involved in many charities, including as route coordinator for the “Make a Wish” Convoy for Wishes and the Pennsylvania Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors.
The primary election is set for May 16.
