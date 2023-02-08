Weigand

Reading Township Resident Mike Weigand announced his candidacy for Reading Township supervisor.

Weigand has served in municipal law enforcement for 32 years, according to his campaign release. Most recently, he retired as police chief of Latimore Township, adding to his knowledge and experience of township management.

