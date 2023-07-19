The state of the local and national economy, the high rate of inflation, particularly related to food prices, and children being home from school for the summer has put the Gettysburg Community Soup Kitchen in an alarming position regarding food supplies.
According to the Gettysburg Soup Kitchen Director of Operations Sandra Lutz, donations are desperately needed to allow the community organization to continue providing services.
“Summer is upon us and that means the kids are home from school. This coupled with a difficult economy has resulted in a substantial increase in the number of guests coming to the soup kitchen each day,” said Lutz.
Lutz, who has been in charge of the soup kitchen since 2018, strongly believes the services the organization offers are needed and too important not to provide. The large majority of people they are providing meals to are local residents on low and fixed incomes, according to Lutz who noted while the Gettysburg area does have a homeless problem, they are not the one’s coming to the kitchen for meals.
“The local need is great. I live by our mission statement day-in, day-out,” said Lutz.
The Gettysburg Community Soup Kitchen mission statement reads: “To provide consistently nourishing meals, at no cost, to the hungry in our community.”
During the Covid-19 pandemic and continuing to this day, the soup kitchen had adopted a “take-out” meal model where those in need come to the take-out window to pick up their daily meals.
The soup kitchen provides hot meals Monday-Saturday from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m., and also provides an additional bag lunch on Saturday for guests to eat on Sunday.
Also on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays they distribute items such as packaged leftover food items and meals, canned and dry goods from donated pantry items, fresh fruits and vegetables from the Gleaning Project, and bread and baked goods from Panera, Weis, and Kennie’s Market.
According to Lutz, community donations of food items during the spring and summer months taper off, but with the need greater right now, the current food shortages at the soup kitchen has forced Lutz to reach out beyond her normal food donation sources as the snack cakes/cookies, spaghetti and egg noodle shelves are emptying rapidly.
Lutz listed the items most needed by the soup kitchen to sustain its services, including shelf-stable milk, tater tots, crispy fries, seasoned fries, hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken nuggets, meatballs, frozen vegetables such as green beans, mixed vegetables, carrots, carrots and peas, fresh bananas, melons, oranges, small bottles of Gatorade, juice boxes, iced tea mix, coffee, freeze pops, sugar free desserts, Minute Rice, twist pasta, individual fruit cups, large cans of fruit, cream of chicken soup, tomato soup, cream of mushroom soup, canned vegetables, canned tuna, sardines, salmon, eggs, ground beef, lunch meat, whole pork loin, sausage patties or links, boneless chicken breasts, bone-in chicken thighs, loose sausage, salad dressings, Miracle Whip and individual bags of potato chips, Doritos, pretzels and crackers.
On average the soup kitchen provides meals for 50-70 people each day, and they are also currently providing 15-20 children’s meals for those in need.
Lutz thanked her co-workers, volunteers and board members who continue to turn out to provide for the community’s most needy. Lutz is also proud to say the organization preps and/or cooks all food on-site and all of the containers they use to hand out meals are bio-degradable or compostable.
Lutz, who has worked in social services for most of her life, brought her son, Grant Lutz, on board as the assistant director and he handles most of the cooking, food prep work and assists with menu planning.
Local Business Support
Lutz took time to thank several of the local businesses and organizations who have stepped up to help. CRS Insurance sponsors a meal day each month when they supply all the food that is served in the kitchen. Lutz also mentioned Ernie’s Texas Lunch, Pizza Hut in Gettysburg and the Biglerville American Legion Post #262 who has provided hoagies as meals to the kitchen in the past. Lutz also said the soup kitchen receives tremendous support through the Gleaning Project of South Central Pennsylvania which delivers fresh vegetables on a weekly basis to the soup kitchen. Lutz said if other local businesses or organizations in the county would like to sponsor a meal day, she is only a phone call away.
The Gettysburg Community Soup Kitchen is a nonprofit 501-C3 organization which means monetary donations to it can be deducted from federal taxes. The organization also receives no federal, state, or local government funding. The soup kitchen has established an endowment through the Adams County Community Foundation as another source of income and to assure they can continue to provide food security to all who need it in our community.
“We would love to get the word out to other local businesses and organizations who would like to pick a day each month to sponsor a meal at the kitchen,” said Lutz.
The Soup Kitchen opened its doors on Oct. 1, 1991, as an outreach project of the Prince of Peace Church. Members of the parish prepared simple meals of soup and sandwiches for 307 people that year. The number of guests coming in to eat grew and in December 1996, they incorporated into the Gettysburg Community Soup Kitchen.
The organization’s founder, Nancy Forgang, helped create the organization’s first board of directors. The current board is made up of members of local churches and community volunteers.
“We exist and provide meals to our community members solely through the generosity of our community,” said Lutz.
In January of 2012, they moved out of the basement of Prince of Peace and into Peace House, into its current location at 22 W. High St., Gettysburg.
If you can assist the soup kitchen with food donations, you are asked to call 717-334-2773 or email Lutz at supsk3445@gmail.com.
