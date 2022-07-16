Since the end of March, a bridge replacement project on Shrivers Corner Road “has been a nightmare” for the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA), officials said.
Between at least $1,000 in damages to the property due to tractor trailer drivers not following the detour and residents forgoing donations because of the road closure, the ACSPCA has been hit hard by the bridge project in Straban Township, said Abby Avery, ACSPCA director and humane officer.
“It has been a nightmare,” Avery said. “A lot of truck drivers think the bridge is closed to everybody, but them.”
In March, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the road would be closed until Oct. 13 for the replacement of the bridge, minor approach work, and updates to guide rails, along with other construction, according to a release from PennDOT.
Work was set to begin on March 22 on the bridge, which spans an unnamed tributary to Rock Creek on the eastern side of the intersection with Goldenville Road, the release reads.
Goldenville Road, which is where the ACSPCA is located, was also closed for the project with a detour using local roads, officials said. Dillsburg-based Lobar Site Development was named as the prime contractor on the $1.2 million project, according to the release.
PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said the department is “aware of several incidents that occurred at the beginning of the project this past spring,” and “more signs were installed early in the project.”
“However, it is not uncommon for motorists following GPS to ignore posted detour signs, go around road closure signs (or even move them) and approach closed work areas, not just with this project but other projects statewide,” Crochunis said.
Since then, PennDOT did not receive any additional complaints, according to Crochunis.
Avery said she has seen tractor trailers continue along Shrivers Corner Road and then back the whole way out of the road after realizing it is closed.
“Sometimes, it takes them hours to back out,” Avery said.
There have been drivers who go across an embankment and drive right through the ACSPCA’s yard, “ripping up our grass,” Avery said.
So far, there has been at least $1,000 in damages to the 11 Goldenville Road property, Avery said.
“PennDOT does not typically pay for damage caused to private property,” Crochunis said. “Reimbursement for the property damage should be pursued by the property owner from the parties responsible for causing the damage.”
Avery said they believe a truck driver struck the ACSPCA’s big maple tree out front, which will cost an estimate $500 to remove. Because of water runoff from the roof, Avery said the ACSPCA will then need to pay to plant a new tree.
“I can’t do anything as far as insurances because we don’t know who they are,” Avery said.
Just last weekend, a tractor trailer struck and knocked over the nonprofit’s mailbox, she said.
Since Avery was there, she was able to get the trucking company’s information for the mailbox damage.
PennDOT is aware of the mailbox incident, and the contractor at their own discretion put a concrete barrier by ACSPCA’s mailbox on July 11, Crochunis said.
“No one from PennDOT or its contractor was involved in this incident,” Crochunis said. “The relationship between the project and the SPCA has been very cordial, and they have never described the situation as ‘a nightmare’ to PennDOT or our contractor.”
Prior to the bridge replacement, residents would stop by and drop off donations, but now people are frustrated with taking a longer way due to the road closure, according to Avery.
“It is definitely hurting our business,” Avery said. “It has hurt us a lot with donations.”
Avery also has been concerned with the bridge project because it entails handling contaminated water and soil. The bridge project is “stirring up the dirt out there and putting it in the air,” Avery said.
“All environmental agency guidelines are being followed including the testing of groundwater and soil being removed during the construction of the new bridge,” Crochunis said. “The contamination levels of the groundwater and soil do not require the use hazmat gear. The contractor completed removal of contaminated water and are currently working to remove the contaminated soil.”
The bridge project is still “on schedule” and expected to be completed in October, according to Crochunis.
