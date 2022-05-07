Caution and information will be key this weekend as Adams County faces the possibility of flooding, Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES) Director Warren Bladen said.
ACDES was “maintaining situational awareness” Friday after the National Weather Service (NWS) at State College issued a flood watch for Adams and other counties, Bladen said.
Drivers should not take the risk of entering flooded areas, since only a few inches of water can cause a vehicle to float or even be swept away, he said.
“We certainly don’t want to lose any lives during this storm,” Bladen said.
ACDES will be monitoring areas that often flood, and will stand ready to activate its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to provide inter-municipal coordination and resources if needed, Bladen said.
Bladen will also keep in touch with township and borough emergency management representatives, he said.
The public can help by reporting roadway flooding or other problems, Bladen said.
People “shouldn’t be reluctant” to pass such information along to authorities, who can pass it along to first responders and use it to allocate resources such as warning signs, he said.
Residents can also take action to make sure drain inlets are clear in their areas, Bladen said.
The NWS issued a flood watch effective from noon Friday through Saturday afternoon.
“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas,” the watch read.
“Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 3.5 inches combined with wet preceding conditions in some areas will contribute to an elevated risk of flooding,” the watch read.
Roadway flooding had already been reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday at Wenschoff Road near Middle Creek Road, according to ACDES’s Live Incident Status webpage. The location is in Liberty Township, about three miles east of Carroll Valley.
Flooding was reported at 5:19 p.m. at Roberts and Feeser roads in Germany Township, about a mile northwest of Littlestown according to the webpage.
Fairfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services’ boat and special service unit were dispatched at 7:52 p.m. for a water rescue Keysville Road, Emmitsburg, Md.
