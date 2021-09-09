Community organization Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg (BIG) will host this year’s Gettysburg Halloween Parade on Tuesday, Oct. 19 with a rain date of Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Parade registration is now open at www.facebook.com/gettysburghalloweenparade or www.gettysburgpa.gov/community-events. Entries are due by Oct. 10. There will be cash prizes in a number of categories including but not limited to:bands, floats, marching/walking groups, dance/performing groups, individual costumes and vintage cars. Parade lineup willbegin at 5 p.m. at Gettysburg Area Middle School. The parade will step off from the school at approximately 7:15 p.m. In addition to the parade, there will be a dance party on Lincoln Square at 6 p.m.
