COLORFUL — This mural was painted in downtown León, Nicaragua. Four of the five artists who worked on the mural are, from left, Bismarck González, Jonanthan González, Allan Lindo Muñoz and Rafael Flores. Not show is the fifth artist, William Caceres.
For the last six weeks, five artists in Gettysburg’s sister city of León, Nicaragua, have put their hearts, souls and several buckets of sweat into a large-scale mural painted at a historic site in the city’s downtown area. The wall which their mural was painted on faces south, so the sun hit them directly while also reflecting from the cement court below. Still, they created a remarkable piece reflecting Nicaragua’s history and culture, splashed in vivid color across a wall roughly 16 feet tall and 50 feet wide.
Project Gettysburg León (PGL) has been a sister city with Nicaragua for over 30 years, supporting cross-cultural exchange and projects in potable water, school building, small-scale agriculture, education and the arts. Fifteen years ago, PGL helped establish the local arts school of Xuchialt, which took its name from the indigenous word for Sutiaba, the barrio of León where the school is located.
