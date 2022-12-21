After one member said he was not allowed to take a copy of a draft budget home for study, the McSherrystown Borough Council last week adopted a 2023 spending plan that includes no tax increase.
The 6-0 vote included Joe VonSas, who said this year was the first during his approximately 15 years of council service when he was not able to take a copy outside the borough office.
Council President Dan Colgan said residents are not permitted to do so, and “we wouldn’t give a council member any more leeway or permission than we would any resident in town.”
VonSas said borough Chief Operating Officer Michael Woods told him he would have to come into the office between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to review the budget there.
“I have a job. I work, and that did not allow me to spend time in here to look that over,” VonSas said.
“To correct your statement, I gave you the email Monday that said it’s available Monday, and it’s been advertised for over ten days, so don’t act like you just had one day to come look at this,” Woods said.
“Let’s tell the whole truth here,” he said.
“It’s a draft copy. You shouldn’t have been taking it home,” Woods said.
If things were done differently in the past, “that doesn’t mean it’s correct,” he said.
The budget funds a new police vehicle, partly via trading in two older vehicles, Woods said.
Plans also call for federal pandemic funds to pay Neiderer Sanitation in advance for trash and recycling collection, he said.
Woods spoke in response to a question raised by resident Richard Groft during the meeting’s public comment portion.
Devoting the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to one project instead of many, would each require onerous federal paperwork, Woods said.
Funds collected as residents pay their normal trash and recycling bill can be used for other projects, Woods said.
The plan also prevents the borough from having to dip into reserve funds to balance the budget, he said.
The budget “makes us fiscally responsible,” Woods said.
“We looked at this a long time. It’s the best option,” he said.
Member George Staub was not present during the meeting on Dec. 14.
