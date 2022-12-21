After one member said he was not allowed to take a copy of a draft budget home for study, the McSherrystown Borough Council last week adopted a 2023 spending plan that includes no tax increase.

The 6-0 vote included Joe VonSas, who said this year was the first during his approximately 15 years of council service when he was not able to take a copy outside the borough office.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.