Adams County firefighters were among numerous fire departments that battled a barn fire Monday in York County.
Agencies were dispatched at 8:56 p.m. to the blaze near Franklin Church and Franklintown roads, about 1.5 miles north of the county border.
Units dispatched included the Heidlersburg, Northeast Adams, United, and York Springs fire companies, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
The emergency call was complete at 1:41 a.m., according to ACDES.
Details surrounding the fire were not immediately forthcoming from the department in charge, which was outside Adams County.
