It is common for public agencies to provide greater access to proposed budgets than was the case this year in McSherrystown, according to Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Media Law Counsel Melissa Bevan Melewsky.
The 2023 draft was available for study during business hours in the borough office, making access difficult for a working person like himself, borough council member Joe VonSas said. During a council meeting last week, he said he was not permitted to take a copy home for study despite having been able to do so in past years.
Council President Dan Colgan and borough Chief Operating Officer (COO) Michael Woods said it would be inappropriate for a council member or any other resident to take a draft copy out of the office.
“There are no state laws that restrict a council member from taking a copy of the draft budget out of the office,” she wrote Monday in an email to the Gettysburg Times.
It is “bad policy to implement that kind of a restriction on board members and the public,” Melewsky charged.
Making review inconvenient “serves no purpose other than to create a barrier to accessing public information, and that’s bad public policy,” she said.
“The budget isn’t the borough’s; it’s the public’s and it plays a critical role in the public’s ability to understand how elected officials plan to spend their hard-earned tax dollars,” Melewsky wrote. “Agencies should strive to provide as much information as possible and to make it as easily accessible as possible.”
Asked whether it is a widespread practice in Pennsylvania for council members to take home physical or digital copies of proposed budgets, Melewsky replied: “Yes, it is common for elected officials responsible for budget implementation to study the proposed budget in order to make a fully informed discussion about it and vote on it.”
“Many boroughs” go further still, “like posting a copy on their website,” Melewsky wrote.
“Agencies function best when they are aided by an informed, actively involved citizenry,” she wrote.
“Due to the fact that a budget is not an official document until such time as it is ratified by a vote of the council; it is not proper or prudent to allow that document to be released unencumbered to anyone until it is,” Colgan wrote Tuesday in an email to the Gettysburg Times.
The borough “has had a policy for much longer than any of us have been around to simply follow state law which calls for a public notice that it is proposed and is available for inspection by residents in the Borough Office during normal business hours. After it has been ratified it is most certainly available to post as you have exampled in other municipalities,” Colgan wrote.
VonSas “was asking for something that no other resident in the Borough of McSherrystown is generally afforded. He was however, as a council member and in turn would be required to vote on its approval, invited by the COO to make arrangements outside the office hours so he could have adequate time to review it in detail. Several days’ notice in fact,” Colgan wrote.
(Editor’s note: McSherrystown Borough has for many decades provided council members and the media with copies of proposed budgets before adoption, and allowed the public to obtain copies for the possible price of copying.)
