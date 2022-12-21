It is common for public agencies to provide greater access to proposed budgets than was the case this year in McSherrystown, according to Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Media Law Counsel Melissa Bevan Melewsky.

The 2023 draft was available for study during business hours in the borough office, making access difficult for a working person like himself, borough council member Joe VonSas said. During a council meeting last week, he said he was not permitted to take a copy home for study despite having been able to do so in past years.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.