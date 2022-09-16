From past graduates to those starting their career in education, new staff members were welcomed at the Bermudian Springs School District Board meeting Tuesday night.
Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) Assistant Superintendent Shannon Myers invited new staff members to introduce themselves and share what they are excited about for the upcoming school year.
Josh Korb, director of innovation, said he has enjoyed the “dynamic discussions” with staff members across the district, noting he can see “the passion” coming through the teachers.
“I am happy to be a part of the Bermudian family,” Korb said.
Bermudian Springs High School English teacher Kara McCauslin said she graduated from BSSD and is excited to work with the staff, administrators, and students.
“I am excited about being back at my home district,” McCauslin said.
For middle school nurse Julie Nelson, it also felt “so good to be home” after graduating from the district, she said.
Nelson said she enjoys being a resource for more than just Band-aids and ice packs and delivering the quality-of-care students deserve.
Students have approached Nelson seeking advice or someone to talk to, and she said she has been “very humbled to be able to have that opportunity and connection.”
Autumn Schuchart, a high school math teacher, shared how excited she is to return to the district from which she graduated, and experience her first-ever year of teaching there.
Although Bermudian Springs Middle School Assistant Principal Matthew Jenkins started at the district in December, he introduced himself on Tuesday to school board members.
“I was in a very fortunate situation, where not only did I get to start at a great district, but also got to move into a brand-new building,” Jenkins said. “The building is absolutely beautiful.”
Jenkins thanked administration and Bermudian Springs Middle School Principal Jennifer Shelley for their support.
During the meeting, school board members approved two change orders for the new middle school project.
Administration requested authorization of change orders relative to Crabtree, Rohrbaugh, and Associates installing wall phone cabling and the relocation of wall phones in classrooms with Lobar Inc., in the total amount of $21,914.
District officials said the original design of the new middle school did not have phone lines wired through the building, and wireless phones were going to be utilized in that area. However, it has become a safety concern since the wireless phones are not working as anticipated, according to officials.
Additionally, authorization of a change order was sought to allow Crabtree, Rohrbaugh, and Associates to replace existing signs through eciConstruction LLC, for $1,175.
The approximately $33 million middle school project took about 20 months to complete and still has some minor punch-list items being done, according to district Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss.
When students go into the new building, they enter on what is called “main street” with the left side consisting of two academic wings and the right including the musical and athletic areas, said Hotchkiss.
Safety was in mind when creating these areas because one half of the building can be secured during public events such as music concerts, sport games, and more, Hotchkiss said.
School board members also accepted a $420 donation from Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for the purchase of supplies for the elementary school nurse’s offices.
