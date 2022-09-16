New Staff
New staff members were introduced to the Bermudian Springs School District Board Tuesday. From left, back row, are Josh Korb, Matthew Jenkins, Rick Geesaman, Sheila Foster, Julie Nelson, Elizabeth Rhon, and Sam Baum; front, from left, JoAnne Grosskopf, Autumn Schuchart, Kara McCauslin, Mariah Sproul, and Priya Ross. Missing from the photo is Dr. Brian Booher. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

From past graduates to those starting their career in education, new staff members were welcomed at the Bermudian Springs School District Board meeting Tuesday night.

Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) Assistant Superintendent Shannon Myers invited new staff members to introduce themselves and share what they are excited about for the upcoming school year.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

