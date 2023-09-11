A particularly dangerous “batch of illegal drugs” appears to have “hit the streets” in south-central Pennsylvania, Littlestown Police Chief Charles Kellar warned Monday in a Facebook post.
Overdoses and deaths have occurred across the region in recent days, according to the post.
It appears cocaine is being laced with a synthetic drug that has yet to be identified, according to the post.
While no cases specifically linked to the substance had occurred in Littlestown as of Monday afternoon, Keller said he hoped the warning will help keep it that way.
“When it hits, it goes everywhere,” he said of drug traffic in the region.
Kellar’s warning echoed one posted online Saturday morning by the Harrisburg Police Department.
Harrisburg police “responded to 12 overdoses in the last 24 hours, with some of them being fatal. The overdoses appear to be associated with individuals believing they are ingesting a cocaine-based substance, but the substance appears to also contain an opioid-based narcotic,” according to the post.
Law enforcement and healthcare personnel are working to try to identify the substance as well as its origin in an attempt to get it off the street before any further deaths occur, according to Kellar.
Police are asking the public “to help identify this dangerous substance before anyone loses their life and we urge you to contact law enforcement officials if you have any knowledge of the source of this substance. All information provided will remain confidential,” according to Kellar.
Addiction “occurs for a lot of reasons. I am not issuing this notice to judge anyone, our purpose is to warn the public that this stuff is out there and it can cause death or serious injury,” Kellar said.
The substance poses a danger even to anyone who discover a family member or friend who has overdosed, according to Kellar.
“It is possible you could fall victim to this if you would accidentally breathe it in or get it on your hands. We would anticipate it will have dire consequences if a small child would be accidentally exposed to this,” he said.
“If you suffer from addiction we urge you to seek professional help, multiple avenues of assistance are available free of charge to get you help you need. If you have a family member or know someone that is suffering from addiction, please make sure they are aware this stuff is currently on the streets,” Kellar said.
Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny speculated that another drug, xylazine, could also be involved. The veterinary sedative is also known as “tranq.”
Xylazine is not an opioid, which means the frequently used opioid antidote Narcan has no effect, he said Monday.
When it comes to xylazine, Glenny said, “if you OD on that, you’re dead. There’s no bringing you back from that one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.