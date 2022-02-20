A Gettysburg Borough Police Department officer was mowed down by an alleged drunk driver late Saturday night, according to a borough police release.
Officer Kevin McDonald “was struck by a 2009 Ford Focus being operated by Kathrine Sterner, 32, of Gettysburg,” on North Washington Street near Railroad Street about 11:45 p.m., police said.
McDonald had gotten out of his patrol vehicle and was crossing the street “to address a suspected violation when he was struck,” said police.
Despite being hit by a car, the injured officer “called the crash into the dispatch center and requested” emergency medical services be sent to his location, police said.
McDonald was treated at the scene by Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, which transported him to York Hospital “as a precautionary measure due to possible head injury,” said police.
McDonald was treated and later released from the York Hospital Emergency Department, police said.
Sterner, suspected of being intoxicated, “was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol,” said police. She was taken to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital for a blood draw, police said. Nothing was yet on file in the online magisterial docket site to indicate what charges were levied.
“Sterner was not reported to be injured,” said police.
Cumberland Township Police Department was also dispatched to the scene, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services daily 911 log.
