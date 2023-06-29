Adams County commissioners hired a law firm Wednesday to represent the chief information officer of the Information Technology Department for an “ongoing grand jury matter.”
Commissioners unanimously ratified an arrangement with Henderson Law LLC to provide individual representation of Phillip Walter, chief information officer, at a rate of $175 per hour.
“This engagement letter is effective June 22, 2023, and shall expire upon conclusion of the grand jury proceedings,” according to the motion.
Adams County officials could not comment on the measure approved Wednesday because the grand jury proceedings are sealed. The action was previously noted as involving Adams County Children and Youth Services (CYS).
Earlier this month, commissioners hired York defense attorney Suzanne L. Smith of Fresh Start Law PLLC, at a rate of $175 per hour to represent Sherri DePasqua, CYS assistant administrator, who received a subpoena to testify as a witness before a grand jury.
Smith has taken over for DePasqua’s former counsel Kristin Rice, who was hired in May along with defense attorneys Susan Pickford, Paul Royer, Roberto Ugarte, and Thomas Gregory at the same rate.
In May, Mudd said the defense counsel expenses will not be covered by insurance and will come from the general fund. The county needed to hire multiple attorneys since each witness before a grand jury must be sequestered, said Mudd.
The purpose of the defense counsel agreements entail providing “individual counsel” to CYS staff called “to testify during grand jury proceedings” about “an investigation into possible violations of Pennsylvania criminal laws,” Mudd previously said.
On April 11, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) served a warrant at the county’s CYS office around 10:45 a.m. at the human services building in Cumberland Township “for documents in the possession of the agency, including digital data files,” Mudd said.
Details on the search warrant or the documents being sought were not disclosed.
“The affidavits of probable cause underlying the investigation have been sealed pending further court order, so we do not have access to, or knowledge of, the underlying allegations prompting this investigation,” Mudd said previously, noting that PSP and Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett “are in possession of those facts.”
No county employees “have been named as criminal defendants in this investigation,” according to Mudd.
A grand jury includes “a panel of citizens summoned by the court to determine whether there’s enough evidence to justify charges being filed in a case,” said Ugarte of Mooney Law. Differing from a jury trial, Ugarte said the grand jury does not determine guilt or innocence.
The grand jury would decide whether criminal charges should be filed against individuals or an entity such as CYS, Ugarte said.
Six CYS employees were served subpoenas on April 11 to appear before an investigative grand jury in Harrisburg at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, according to Mudd. Last month, the testimony was put on hold pending the county’s motions filed under seal and awaited a response from the commonwealth, according to officials.
It is unclear whether the case has moved forward.
