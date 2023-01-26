Mother Nature may have given it her best Wednesday by laying down a glorious natural blanket of white to lend a hand with the filming of “A Gettysburg Christmas,” but her efforts fell short of perfection when rain followed the snow, making outdoor filming nearly impossible.
Plans called for scenes on Lincoln Square Wednesday night. While filming in the snow earlier in the day might have been beautiful, such was not possible for the crew and cast who had worked until 4 a.m. at Sachs Covered Bridge and barely gotten to bed when the flakes began to fall.
Rules require a 12-hour break in between, said Kris Webb, local businesswoman and partner and assistant of Director Bo Brinkman.
Also, it was supposed to be a night scene, not midday in downtown, so the original timeline for the day’s filming was scrapped, sites flip-flopped, and the moviemakers made the best of what they were handed and moved on along.
With rain dampening the scene outdoors, filming proceeded inside at an area ski lodge and a tavern.
Amongst those behind the cameras was Ryan Randall, 28, known affectionately as “Clapperboy.”
Randall is a second assistant cameraman who hails from “Hotlanta,” that’s Atlanta, Georgia, for folks who’ve never lived there, or in the vicinity.
Randall, who has worked in the business for about four years, said he originally began at his church, where he “ran the camera.”
Starting out as a production assistant, Randall said he “worked his way up to lighting, then camera,” getting a “feel” for what it takes to make a movie along the way, and learning about the “miracle behind the production.”
Plans call for filming to continue at numerous locations around Adams County during the remainder of this week and most of next, with wrap-up Feb. 3.
D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com.
