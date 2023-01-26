movie1
Buy Now

Ryan Randall, left, of Atlanta, stopped to chat recently during filming “A Gettysburg Christmas” on Lincoln Square. At right is Ethan Styer, a Gettysburg Area High School student working on the film. Styer, despite his youthfulness, already has quite a number of film credits. (D.K. Thomas/Gettysburg Times)

Mother Nature may have given it her best Wednesday by laying down a glorious natural blanket of white to lend a hand with the filming of “A Gettysburg Christmas,” but her efforts fell short of perfection when rain followed the snow, making outdoor filming nearly impossible.

Plans called for scenes on Lincoln Square Wednesday night. While filming in the snow earlier in the day might have been beautiful, such was not possible for the crew and cast who had worked until 4 a.m. at Sachs Covered Bridge and barely gotten to bed when the flakes began to fall.

D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.