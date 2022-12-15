A York Springs man was sentenced Monday up to nine years in state prison after pleading no contest to the rape of a mentally disabled person.

Cristo Ofer Veran Cordero, 28, pleaded no contest in September to rape of a mentally disabled person, a first-degree felony, according to a magisterial docket. In a separate case, Veran Cordero also pleaded no contest to simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to the docket.

