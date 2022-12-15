A York Springs man was sentenced Monday up to nine years in state prison after pleading no contest to the rape of a mentally disabled person.
Cristo Ofer Veran Cordero, 28, pleaded no contest in September to rape of a mentally disabled person, a first-degree felony, according to a magisterial docket. In a separate case, Veran Cordero also pleaded no contest to simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to the docket.
Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said Veran Cordero’s no-contest “pleas were open and without any agreement” on the sentence.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner sentenced Veran Cordero on the rape of a mentally disabled person charge to 4.5 years to 9 years in a state correctional institution, followed by three years of probation, court officials said.
Veran Cordero also was sentenced on the simple assault charge to three to 24 months of confinement, which will run concurrently to the other case, according to officials.
“We would just like to recognize the courage of this young and vulnerable victim coming forward and indicate that we appreciate the sentence handed down by Judge Wagner,” Sinnett said. “This defendant obviously was not here legally in the first place and then committed crimes on two people during his presence.”
Veran Cordero is from Mexico and will be subject to deportation after his sentence, according to court officials.
As a result of pleading no contest to rape of a mentally disabled person, Veran Cordero must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), also known as Megan’s Law, Sinnett said.
Following an evaluation, it was determined Veran Cordero did not meet the criteria to be classified as a sexually violent predator, court officials said.
On Dec. 23, 2021, police were dispatched to a Huntington Township residence where a man claimed Veran Cordero had punched him, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Dec. 24, 2021, by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Michael Bivens.
Bivens spoke with the man and saw “signs of recent bodily harm to the outer and inner lip,” according to the affidavit.
The man claimed the victim told him Veran Cordero raped her, according to the affidavit.
The accused was staying at the residence and “has no proper United States documentation and no fixed address,” according to Bivens’ affidavit.
The sexual assault allegation “led to the altercation,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Matthew Hochberg.
On Dec. 23, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, Hochberg spoke with the victim, who claimed sexual contact occurred “in several different locations which was not consensual,” according to Hochberg’s affidavit.
She told police on Dec. 17, 2021, “she advised Veran Cordero to ‘stop’ and he did not and forcibly assaulted her,” according to Hochberg’s affidavit.
Veran Cordero had originally faced first-degree felonies of rape of a mentally disabled person and contact and communication with a minor – sexual abuse, a second-degree felony of sexual assault, and a third-degree felony of corruption of minors, in addition to misdemeanor offenses of indecent assault of a person with mental disability, and indecent assault without consent of other, the docket reads.
