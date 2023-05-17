The three-member Latimore Township Board of Supervisors nearly set a record for brevity during their monthly business meeting May 8.
Overall, the entire session lasted three minutes.
The three-member Latimore Township Board of Supervisors nearly set a record for brevity during their monthly business meeting May 8.
Latimore officials believe the shortest meeting on record was under two minutes, leaving the township missing the mark by at least 60 seconds.
“Everything is on the quiet side now,” Chairman Dan Worley said after the meeting.
In addition to conducting routine business, such as approving the previous month’s minutes, paying the bills and reviewing the treasurer’s report, there were a few pertinent updates.
Police Chief Victor Woerner said his agency responded to 55 incidents in April, and worked a total of 140 hours. Officers logged slightly more than 600 miles, issued four traffic citations and handled a pair of criminal investigations.
Supervisor Woody Myers advised the board that Old Route 15 and County Line Road are being blacktopped after the primary election.
Also, the award-winning township newsletter is returning to mailboxes this spring. According to officials, the newsletter is used as a mechanism to bring attention to township programs, departments and initiatives.
The spring 2023 edition features an update by supervisors, a police and road report, an update on park programming, and other features.
Latimore’s efforts to keep residents informed about community endeavors have resulted in numerous state awards. The PA State Association of Township Supervisors named the township’s newsletter among the best in the state on multiple occasions.
The township budgets up to $2,000 annually for the initiative. An electronic version of newsletters produced by the township are available on the township’s website.
