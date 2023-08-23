A Mount Joy Township man was charged after a dog bit a child who Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Hershey.

William Johnson Sr., 68, of 15 Spring Creek Circle, was charged with a misdemeanor count of conduct that allegedly allowed a dog attack that caused “severe injury,” a summary count of harboring a dangerous dog, and a summary count of failing to confine a dog, according to court documents.

 

