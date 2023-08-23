A Mount Joy Township man was charged after a dog bit a child who Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Hershey.
William Johnson Sr., 68, of 15 Spring Creek Circle, was charged with a misdemeanor count of conduct that allegedly allowed a dog attack that caused “severe injury,” a summary count of harboring a dangerous dog, and a summary count of failing to confine a dog, according to court documents.
The girl, 9, was airlifted after an incident at 5:58 p.m. Aug. 11, on Spring Creek Circle, according to PSP.
Johnson owns an “intact male American pit bull terrier type breed dog named ‘Dawg,’” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Monday by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture State Dog Warden Supervisor Rickee Ann Miller.
Johnson allegedly “allowed ‘Dawg’ to escape from his control and viciously attack a nine-year-old child walking in the street,” according to the affidavit.
He is also charged with “harboring a dangerous dog if the dog attacks a human being without provocation and has a propensity to attack without provocation,” according to the affidavit.
In addition, Johnson also allegedly “allowed said dog to escape from his control and leave his premises,” according to the affidavit.
“Later in the same day,” the dog allegedly “also attacked another person residing at 15 Spring Creek Circle,” according to the affidavit.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 27, according to a magisterial docket.
