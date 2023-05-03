The loss of civility and how to get it back was the theme of the Law Day celebration held in the ceremonial courtroom of the Adams County Courthouse on Monday afternoon.
Delone Catholic senior Lily Shriner was named the winner of the Adams County Bar Association’s annual essay contest and will receive a $2,500 scholarship to be used toward her matriculation expenses at Virginia Tech University in the fall.
Second place and a $1,500 stipend were awarded to Biglerville’s Brylee Rodgers, who will attend the University of Tampa. Cody Fuhrman and Hannah Sparkman, both of Gettysburg and both bound for Messiah College, will each receive $500.
The theme of this year’s competition was “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility and Collaboration.” Law Day was first decreed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1958 to honor our country’s adherence to the rule of law and the concept that no one is above it.
Following the Call to Order and the Pledge of Allegiance, President Judge Michael A. George recognized Adams County Bar Association President Kathryn Dales, who welcomed the attendees and spoke on the need to recognize and address our extreme polarization.
Harold Eastman, Esq., chairman of the board of trustees of the Adams County Bar Foundation, was acknowledged and made several grants on behalf of the organization. The foundation was founded in 2017 and has made nearly $175,000 in bequests to community groups since then.
The entity granted $6,000 to the Law Day Committee for the student scholarships that were awarded; $3,000 to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Society to help at-risk high school students; $4,120 to the Gettysburg College Public Policy group to benefit student legal research and a feasibility study relating to providing pro bono legal services to lower-income individuals who cannot afford counsel; $5,000 to Ye Olde Sulphur Springs Historical Society in York Springs for the restoration of the Huntington Township election house and to promote civic engagement and the study of the history of elections; and $6,000 to Mid-Penn Legal Services to assist low-income parents with the procurement of legal representation in custody matters.
George was joined on the bench by Common Pleas Court Judges Thomas R. Campbell and Christina A. Simpson.
Roy Keefer, former district attorney of Adams County and defense attorney who now serves the court as chief tipstaff, was the keynote speaker.
Keefer urged the importance of lawyers and judges to act “with professional integrity at all times.” He also discussed the “Code of Civility,” which was adopted by the Pennsylvania courts in 2000. Keefer suggested that there was no need for the code previously but that it is now necessitated by “A society where civility is ignored.” He repudiated the use of “mean-spirited nicknames for political opponents.”
“We can disagree without impugning each other’s character,” said Keefer. “We need to find a way to move forward.”
Keefer concluded his remarks by quoting the late Supreme Court Justice Sandra O’Connor, who opined, “ We can disagree without being disagreeable.”
George presented a plaque honoring Edward G. Puhl, Esq., of Puhl & Thrasher, for his 25 years of service to the county as preliminary probation revocation hearing master.
County Commissioners Randy Pheil and Jim Martin were also in attendance.
Judges Simpson and Campbell addressed the crowd.
“When we take the time to listen to one another, it leads to greater understanding,” said Simpson.
Campbell stressed the need for better civics education in schools.
“Civics is the foundation of everything our government and system of justice rest upon,” he said. “We all need to learn how to collaborate and reach a consensus in a civil manner.”
Law Day Committee Chairman Adam Boyer announced the winners of the essay contest and added, “We need to show respect for others and not dismiss those with opposing views.”
After being announced as the first-place recipient, Shriner read her winning essay.
In it, she considered the divergent political theories of Aristotle and John Locke and their impact on the formations and purposes of democratic government. Aristotle was more “community-minded” wrote Shriner, while Locke was focused on the individual.
She reasoned that, “In an ideal world, I would be in favor of Aristotle’s point of view, but it is my opinion that John Locke’s idea of government is a more reasonable expectation of government in the fallible society we live in today. Appealing to the way that an individual can benefit from society could be a sure way to increase civic engagement in the United States, create more civil discourse and allow for a more informed voting public.”
George offered the closing perspective.
“With the exception of one, our world is made up of others,” he said. “We live in a time when democracy is on trial. Technology has stunted our social interactions. There is too much emphasis on winning at all costs. We need to work together for the common good in order to make our community a better place. What you do for yourself dies with you. What you do for other people goes on forever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.