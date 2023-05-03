Law Day essay winners
The Adams County Bar Association held its annual Law Day celebration in the historic courtroom of the Adams County Courthouse Monday. Adam Boyer, from left, chairman of the Law Day committee, presented certificates and checks to the winners: first place, Lily Shriner; Brylee Rodgers, second place; Hannah Sparkman and Cody Furman, both honorable mention. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

The loss of civility and how to get it back was the theme of the Law Day celebration held in the ceremonial courtroom of the Adams County Courthouse on Monday afternoon.

Delone Catholic senior Lily Shriner was named the winner of the Adams County Bar Association’s annual essay contest and will receive a $2,500 scholarship to be used toward her matriculation expenses at Virginia Tech University in the fall.

