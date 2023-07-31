An appeal of Cumberland Township’s rejection of a 112-apartment complex on the former Gettysburg Country Club site is on hold.
The court appeal has been “stayed” as the developer seeks potential alternatives, township attorney Sam Wiser said Tuesday during a meeting of the township supervisors.
Supervisors, who rejected the proposal last year, unanimously extended the township’s plan review period until Oct. 31 this year.
Last September, supervisors voted 3-2 to reject a preliminary land development plan for the Residence at Willoughby Run complex, which the Trone Family Trust of Hanover proposed at Country Club Lane and Chambersburg Road.
The rejection vote took place before a standing-room-only audience. Seventeen people opposing the construction spoke at the time.
In other business Tuesday:
• Supervisors set a public hearing on a package of proposed ordinance revisions aimed at addressing a recent surge in residential construction. Measures recommended by the township planning commission include new regulations concerning lot size, buffer areas, access, and townhome and duplex density in various areas; maintaining residential uses on Old Mill Road; and hiking the recreation fee paid by developers. The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at the township complex, 1370 Fairfield Road. A meeting of the supervisors is to begin as soon as the hearing ends.
• Options for creating a safe pedestrian-bicycle route to the new Adams County Historical Society museum could cost between $280,000 and upwards of $1 million, said Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. Secretary Dennis Hickethier. He asked the supervisors to begin considering whether the township could potentially contribute to the cost. Supervisors took no action. The recently opened museum is on Biglerville Road just north of Gettysburg.
• Supervisors approved a plan to consolidate the township complex site into a single lot. The property is now divided into four separate lots.
• A dam-building beaver that interfered with the operation of a culvert on Knight Road, which resisted efforts to dislodge it for nearly a month, is now gone, Superintendent of Road Chris Walter said.
• A new 2023 Dodge Durango has entered service as a patrol vehicle, Police Chief Matthew Trostel said. He thanked Roy Kent for his assistance in providing upgrades to the vehicle. Trostel also thanked Battlefield Harley-Davidson for a $1,000 donation toward improved body armor for officers.
• Supervisors authorized a letter of support for Comcast Cable Communications’ application for state-administered federal funds to improve broadband Internet access in rural areas. The letter is part of a coordinated inter-municipal effort by the Adams County Broadband Task Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.