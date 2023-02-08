Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board member Ryan Morris took “deep offense” Monday to public comment from a resident who created a petition calling for Morris’s ouster from the board.
Morris was questioned about attending the Jan. 6, 2021, incident at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Tim Smith, a resident and Gettysburg Area High School alum spoke during public comment at the board meeting Monday, saying it was “deeply personal” since his art career has taken him to the Capitol for the past six years.
Citing news articles and a social media post from the company Morris owns, Tripwire, Smith said he did not want to see GASD in the national news for anything except student excellence.
When learning the school board approves the curriculum, Smith shared his concerns about Morris.
“With that said, I still strongly feel that it is inappropriate for someone who denied the election should be able to approve any sort of curriculum for the civics building of the Gettysburg students,” Smith said.
Smith shared a petition he created on change.org calling for the removal of Morris from the school board; it had over 145 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
Smith alleged social media posts by Morris show he “believes the 2020 election was stolen, a claim that has been disproven through rigorous investigations, recounts, and court proceedings,” the petition website charged.
Calling the petition “very small,” Smith claimed he “didn’t want it to snowball into anything bigger.”
Smith also alleged school board member Michelle Smyers “accessed security cameras inappropriately and harassed teachers and/or students” when working for Aramark at Upper Adams School District based on comments from the Dec. 5 board meeting.
Smyers is now employed by Morris at Tripwire, Smith alleged, claiming other school board members may also work as contractors or in other capacities for him.
“These are conflicts of interest,” Smith said, adding it is “very disheartening.”
Board Vice President Michael Dickerson told Smith he was about two minutes over the five-minute public comment time allotment and asked if he was “ready to conclude” his remarks.
“I would encourage members of the Gettysburg community to take a better look at what is happening here,” Smith said.
Morris addressed Smith directly.
Morris said he has been called a lot of names during his 24 years in law enforcement, alleging Smith just called him “non-patriotic.”
“And I take deep offense to that,” Morris said.
Morris said he ran to be on the school board “to help the betterment of the school district.”
During his law enforcement career, Morris said he served as a police officer and bomb squad commander and worked in the Department of Homeland Security, protecting “the people and the constituents in this area from weapons of mass destruction.”
Morris said he was at the site where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in a field in Somerset County on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I was present at Flight 93 for a month and a half, and I had the remains of the people at that flight in my hands,” Morris said.
Morris claimed Smith told him he was “not a patriot.”
“I’m mad,” Morris said, noting Smith does not know him or the people who work for him.
“Everyone that works at my company, and I surround myself with are all decorated military and law enforcement professionals, so you need to do your homework, sir,” Morris said.
Smith’s allegations are “not going to fly,” Morris said
Smith returned to the podium, but board President Kenneth Hassinger said he was not going to “allow the back and forth” with “anyone on the board.”
Smith still spoke despite being told his time was up, claiming he never called Morris “unpatriotic.”
School Solicitor Leigh Dalton told Smith he needed to sit down.
“Your period for public comment has ended,” Dalton said.
