A holiday tradition of free parking in shopping areas is set to resume in Gettysburg.
As in past years, the borough council Monday unanimously approved free parking from Thanksgiving Day to New Year’s Day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Free parking is to be limited to Lincoln Square, the first block of streets radiating from the square, and the first block of Steinwehr Avenue.
Making parking free to stimulate holiday retail sales is “a great idea” even though it means the borough will be giving up income, council member Chad-Alan Carr said. No one is providing money to the borough as a sponsor of the free parking, he said.
The free parking comes at the request of the Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association, as it has in the past, council President Wesley Heyser said. The organization will handle the posting and removal of signs announcing the free parking, he said.
In other holiday parking business, the council approved a one-day hike in the 24-hour rate for the Racehorse Alley garage.
The charge will rise from $12 to $15 on Saturday, Dec. 3, during the Gettysburg Christmas Festival.
That will be the “big draw day” of the annual event, set for Dec. 2 to 4, Heyser said.
“If people want the premium parking in the center of the festival, you should expect to pay for that,” Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
“Ample” free parking will be available at remote lots served by shuttles, he said.
The garage rate hike does not include Friday or Sunday because those are half-days for the festival, Gable said.
The annual festival, sponsored by Main Street Gettysburg, includes a wide variety of activities and temporary closure of the south half of Lincoln Square, Baltimore Street from the square to High Street, and a portion of Culp Street off Steinwehr Avenue.
In other parking business, the council was unanimous in facilitating free parking in the garage for people serving on juries. The council renewed an agreement under which Adams County reimburses the borough for the jurors’ parking.
