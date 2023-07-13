Neighbors spoke Tuesday in support of a Carroll Valley couple’s request to continue raising chickens in their yard.
During a borough council meeting, Katlyn Weimer and Adam Colson said they were unaware they needed a permit to keep six chickens on their half-acre residential property at 8 Fawn Trail.
When they researched the matter, they found they could not comply with setback provisions in the borough ordinance because their house is near the rear of their property, requiring them to place their coop in the front yard, Katlyn said.
The couple has worked to make their coop attractive by painting it to match their house but would be willing to install plantings or other visual barriers, if need be, she said.
Sharon Jankowski, one of several Fawn Trail residents who rose from the audience to speak, said the coop is “darling” and “quite quaint,” and she enjoys seeing it when she walks by.
Lilly Gallmeister said she wanted to “advocate” for the chickens because they are ecologically friendly and eat ticks. She said Weimer and Colson are respectful neighbors.
Next-door neighbor Kelly Gordon called the chickens “awesome” and said “it’s a joy to have them there.”
Two other neighbors expressed similar sentiments.
The couple submitted their request Tuesday, too late for inclusion in the meeting’s agenda, which must be made public 24 hours in advance, meaning the council could not act, Borough Manager David Hazlett said.
Council members expressed willingness to consider the matter during their next meeting, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at the borough complex, 5685 Fairfield Road.
The council can choose to relax the rules for Weimer and Colson, Hazlett said.
Given their chickens’ apparent popularity, council member Bruce Carr told the couple “it’s a shame you weren’t here a year ago when we worked on this ordinance.”
