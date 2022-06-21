Set on a criminal justice career, Ty Livelsberger got to check off learning what it is like to get pepper sprayed during his last week of high school.
Livelsberger, standing at attention, said he was not nervous to get pepper sprayed to complete one of his certifications through the Adams County Technical Institute’s (ACTI) Criminal Justice program.
Livelsberger, an outgoing senior from Bermudian Springs High School, kept his eyes closed as the pepper spray dripped off his face.
“I am excited to do it and get the certification,” Livelsberger said, just minutes before. “I really want to get the certification because it will help me with my career choices down the road.”
After studying criminal justice in college, Livelsberger hopes to eventually work for the Pennsylvania State Police or a municipal police department.
This is one of nearly a dozen certifications students obtain through ACTI’s Criminal Justice program.
The program uses an inert pepper spray that is “really water and alcohol” and does not contain too much pepper, according to Donald Slimmer, the criminal justice program’s new teacher who started this school year.
Aside from the book work and written test, Slimmer said students get to experience the sensation of being pepper-sprayed to complete the certification.
It does not end there.
After being sprayed, students must use handcuffs to properly arrest someone, defend themselves using a baton, and then block someone who is attacking them, according to Slimmer.
“The purpose is to show you can really fight through it, and you will be fine,” Slimmer said.
Dakota Mongan, an outgoing senior at Fairfield Area High School, said he handled the pepper spray certification well.
“It was immediate pain when opening my eyes,” Mongan said. “I found I was one of the quicker people to recover from being pepper sprayed.”
The criminal justice program offered “a great avenue into college,” said Mongan, who plans to study sociology.
“It pushed me towards a law enforcement career,” Mongan continued. “I always wanted to do law enforcement to help people. It pushed me in that direction, giving the knowledge of what officers do and what they need to know.”
Mason Shull, who recently graduated from Gettysburg Area High School, said the criminal justice program provided him an opportunity to grow and follow a career path based on his passion.
“I just always wanted to be a police officer, since I was a little kid,” Shull said. “I have a lot of family in law enforcement. I want to give back.”
Through the program, Slimmer said students obtain certifications in hazmat awareness; CPR and first aid; handcuffing; pepper spray; baton; managing of aggressive behavior; self-defense tactics; and incident command system 100, 200, 700, and 800.
The certifications can be used for security, corrections, or probation positions, in addition to law enforcement, emergency medical services (EMS), or fire department roles, Slimmer said.
The Adams County Tech Prep Consortium, formed in 1995, became the Adams County Technical Institute in 2020, with students attending from Bermudian Springs, Conewago Valley, Fairfield, Gettysburg, and Littlestown school districts.
The criminal justice program, which also changed its name, was formerly known as the law enforcement program. Classes cover a wide range of criminal justice fields, including courts, corrections, criminal investigation, and forensic science, according to Slimmer.
Alexis Shorb, who graduated from Littlestown Area High School, hopes to go into juvenile probation or social work in the future.
“I think it is definitely a start for college,” Shorb said. “We get college credit for it. With the certifications, it is giving me a head start with that.”
There are two remaining vacant spots to join the program, which takes junior and senior applicants, Slimmer said. Applications are due as soon as possible, and the class is cut off at 28 students, Slimmer said.
Slimmer brought his law enforcement and paramedic backgrounds to the position in his first year of teaching at ACTI. He retired from the Baltimore City Police Department after 21 years and is still a current paramedic after starting his EMS career in 1994.
Throughout his 21-year police career, he worked patrol out of the central district in Baltimore, became a detective who investigated all non-fatal shootings, and was promoted to sergeant overseeing non-fatal shootings.
Slimmer was transferred to the academy, where he was responsible for building all their medical programs.
“I built all of the Narcan programs for the city and a lot of other agencies around us,” Slimmer said. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is an opioid-overdose reversal drug.
After promoted to lieutenant, Slimmer went to the eastern district as shift commanded, tasked with building the license plate reader program for the agency and then continued to the academy to build a mental health and first-aid program for officers.
In March 2020, Slimmer was called to build a COVID-19 task force that would train, educate, and keep all Baltimore City police officers safe throughout the pandemic.
Slimmer said it started with Baltimore City Police Department until he received an email from the health department, asking him to serve as an interim COVID czar until someone was hired to fill the full-time role for the city.
“I was responsible for setting up the COVID plans for the whole city,” Slimmer said.
Slimmer said he saw the opening to teach at ACTI, so he applied for the position.
Livelsberger, who was guided through the pepper-spray certification by Slimmer, said he was not sure what to expect this year with a new instructor.
Livelsberger is one of 21 to graduate of Slimmer’s first class.
“He brought everything together,” Livelsberger said. “I am happy with everything we did this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.