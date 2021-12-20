Nine-year-old Shianne Richardson of New Oxford may not have written down a Christmas list this year, but to her surprise, Santa Claus showed up on her doorstep on Saturday with a red bag filled with toys for her and her sister.

Santa took a special tour throughout Adams County and brought Christmas one week early to local families. Instead of taking his sleigh, he opted to ride in an Adams County Sheriff’s vehicle.

