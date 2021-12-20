JOY — New Oxford residents Tammy Brill and Kaleigh McMaster (center) received a visit on Saturday from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Pictured, from left, are: Kevin Miller, Rudy Hansen, Adams County Sheriff James Muller, David Allison, Santa Claus (Cameron White), Cheyenne Shaw, and Shawn Masucci.
MERRY — Santa Claus (Cameron White) visited Shelley Richardson, Sarah Richardson, Shaun Richardson, and Shianne Richardson in New Oxford on Saturday as part of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Christmas for Kids.
Nine-year-old Shianne Richardson of New Oxford may not have written down a Christmas list this year, but to her surprise, Santa Claus showed up on her doorstep on Saturday with a red bag filled with toys for her and her sister.
Santa took a special tour throughout Adams County and brought Christmas one week early to local families. Instead of taking his sleigh, he opted to ride in an Adams County Sheriff’s vehicle.
