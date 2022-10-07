Prison
Buy Now

A former correctional officer employed at the Adams County Prison for nearly a decade will receive $8,000 as part of a separation agreement and general release, according to county officials. (Gettysburg Times-File)

A former Adams County Prison employee of nearly a decade will receive $8,000 as part of a separation agreement and general release, according to county officials.

Adams County commissioners the payment to Steven Atwood during their meeting Wednesday.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.