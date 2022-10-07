A former Adams County Prison employee of nearly a decade will receive $8,000 as part of a separation agreement and general release, according to county officials.
Adams County commissioners the payment to Steven Atwood during their meeting Wednesday.
On a LinkedIn profile, Atwood lists residency as Taneytown, Md., and his employment as correctional officer at Adams County Prison.
The agreement is “in full satisfaction of any and all claims and/or grievances asserted or unasserted by employee including but not limited to a grievance filed by Atwood against the county through his Collective Bargaining Unit,” American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) District Council 89, according to Wednesday’s meeting agenda.
Atwood was employed at the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex from June 14, 2012 to Feb. 18, 2022, according to County Manager Steve Nevada.
There was one grievance filed, which was noted as 89-2637-50424 in the public meeting agenda, said Molly Mudd, county solicitor.
The county could not comment any further on the topic, she said.
AFSCME Council 13, which serves as the statewide council for Pennsylvania, also could not comment on an ongoing case, an official said Thursday.
AFSCME Council 13 encompasses eight district councils, including District Council 89 which covers counties in southcentral Pennsylvania.
“AFSCME Local 2637 is part of DC 89 and is the local for Adams County Prison. The union provides many services to members through paid staff representatives and volunteer members/officers, including representation in grievance cases like the one you are referring to. An agreement like this probably would not have been possible without a union’s backing,” according to the official.
AFSCME is run by its members, which “are employed at the state, county, township, borough, and city level, and in health care and social service facilities throughout Pennsylvania,” according to the AFSCME Council 13 website.
“AFSCME members have won strong contracts, competitive wage increases, job security, fair grievance procedures, comprehensive health insurance, a strong voice with management, worker-friendly legislation, important court rulings and dignity in the work place,” the website reads.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.