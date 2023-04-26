Huntington Township resident Betsy Hower was surprised to see motorists turning around in her Rolling Road driveway last month.
She later learned a pair of Huntington supervisors agreed to close the public road that day, coinciding with a farm equipment auction at a privately-owned property. However, no outreach was conducted by the township, with residents learning about the closure by happenstance.
As a result, Hower’s driveway was ruined with ruts as motorists meandered their way to the auction, only to discover barriers blocking Rolling Road.
The ordeal generated 20 minutes of discussion during the township’s recent monthly business meeting.
“I just don’t understand why this happened,” Hower told Huntington supervisors. “My driveway is messed up. I’m not a happy camper.”
The auction was hosted by Buttonwood Farms at 150 Rolling Road, near York Springs. It was a joint venture between the venue and Rolling Road Partners, a local poultry operation.
For public safety purposes, Huntington Supervisor Chair Paul Guise said he made the call to temporarily close the road. He consulted with Vice Chair Jeff King before moving forward.
Guise cited public parking and the highly pathogenic avian influenza, a disease associated with infected poultry, as rationale for the decision. Supervisor Mark Leer voiced frustration that he was not involved.
“It was a decision that supervisors made, once again, without me,” said Leer. “There was no respect, as usual.”
When asked by the public about his ties to Buttonwood Farms, Guise confirmed he is an owner, along with Shirley Smith. He defended the decision to close the road, claiming that up to 200 motorists visited the area that day.
“It was not for my private gain,” said Guise. “I gained nothing. It was for public safety.”
Guise offered to pay for repairs to Hower’s driveway, but she declined. “It’s messed up and too late,” she said.
After the meeting, Guise acknowledged that communication could have and should have been better.
“I take responsibility,” he said.
Hower cited second class township code, which defines public roads, procedures related to “opening, repairing and closing roads,” and the duties of supervisors. While there are provisions for a temporary road closure, conditions must warrant the road being unfit or unsafe for travel, with immediate maintenance deemed impractical.
In those cases, a road shall be “properly marked at its extremities and a means of passage…shall be provided,” according to township code. Supervisors are primarily responsible for the “health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the township” but those duties were ignored March 25, Hower contended.
She said Action taken by the pair of supervisors “potentially endangered the lives of everyone on Rolling Road,” she said. Hower added that emergency vehicles may have had difficulty accessing properties that day and children were unsafe, as well.
“What safety issue were you protecting us from?” she asked. “Who made the determination to close a public road for a function being held on private property? You disrespected the private property rights of residents on Rolling Road for what reason?”
No formal vote was required to close the road, just a consensus among elected officials. Guise noted the roadway was only closed for half the day, at most.
“It’s why I took the initiative, for public safety,” he said.
According to Leer, the closure was poorly marked and motorists displaced at least one of the barriers. There were issues galore, and the poor communication compounded matters, he said.
“No one paid attention to the signage, and one car after another turned around at (Hower’s) house,” said Leer, which created “more of an unsafe condition.”
Leer suggested that letters could have been sent to township residents alerting them about the auction and road closure. He is also a property owner along Rolling Road.
“There is a proper way to close a road, but there was no notification,” said Leer. “It’s not the proper way to be treating people in the township.”
Minutes dispute
In other township business, resident Marie DiGangi brought a civil rights attorney, parliamentarian and court stenographer to the April 13 meeting, and contested the veracity of minutes adopted nearly a year ago.
DiGangi’s team argued that a portion of the minutes from the April 14, 2022, meeting should be purged from the record. After fielding comments from DiGangi’s legal team, supervisors voted unanimously to “expunge” an entire section of those minutes.
The township does not post minutes on its website and DiGangi declined to provide them, claiming legalities. An entire paragraph was devoted toward Vice Chairman Jeff King voicing frustration about a half-dozen right to know requests and 26 emails. The hour-long discussion “became slightly heated” with “people talking over each other,” according to the section erased from the record.
The comments were portrayed “outside of any official business,” said York-based attorney John G. Bergdoll, who represented DiGangi.
DiGangi confirmed she paid for the stenographer but was unable to provide a cost. No legal expenses were charged to taxpayers, according to supervisors.
Further, Vice Chairman King asked Solicitor Todd King if he should recuse himself from the vote. Since there was no financial interest involved in the dispute, Jeff King was told he could participate.
Later during the same meeting, Leer contended minutes taken for the March 2023 business meeting did not accurately reflect a discussion regarding outdated highway equipment. Solicitor King suggested supervisors approve the minutes, subject to ratification of the disputed wording.
Subsequently, Leer asked if a recording was available from the March meeting so a proper review can be conducted. Staff confirmed a recording is available.
Supervisors adopted the minutes unanimously, pending the review.
E-cycling planned
The township electronics’ recycling day for this year is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the municipal complex, 750 Trolley Road, York Springs.
As part of the township’s refuse contract with Waste Management, two electronics’ recycling events are organized annually at participating municipalities. Latimore Township and York Springs are also part of the three-year agreement.
Residents and taxpayers from all three jurisdictions are invited to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.