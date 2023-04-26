hunt

Signs warned motorists away when Rolling Road in Huntington Township was temporarily closed late last month. (Submitted Photo)

Huntington Township resident Betsy Hower was surprised to see motorists turning around in her Rolling Road driveway last month.

She later learned a pair of Huntington supervisors agreed to close the public road that day, coinciding with a farm equipment auction at a privately-owned property. However, no outreach was conducted by the township, with residents learning about the closure by happenstance.

