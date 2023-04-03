A new tour, Wonder Women of Gettysburg: Hidden Valor, took to the streets of Gettysburg about a year ago. Led by expert tour guides, this 1.7-mile walking tour tells the story of the town’s women during the Battle of Gettysburg.
The purpose of this newly offered tour is to “dive into the stories of the regular people of Gettysburg, women specifically, who protected the vulnerable, nursed the injured, buried the dead, and kept life as safe as possible for the families left behind as men went off to fight. Some women even disguised themselves and fought in the Battle of Gettysburg” according to the tour’s website.
The tour steps off from The Brickhouse Inn Bed & Breakfast along Baltimore Street, which was an area inhabited by civilian which saw heavy fighting during the battle.
While on the tour, attendees have the opportunity to “visit the different sites linked to the women of Gettysburg. Such as the women who have statues erected about them or homes named for them, Tillie Pierce, Jennie Wade, Elizabeth Thorn, as well as women you may never have heard of, Mary McAllister, Sallie Myers and Philinda Humiston,who had a big impact on this small town during its darkest hours,” information on the website reads.
Award winning author, history writer, and two-year Civil War Ghost tour guide James Rada Jr. currently is one of four people on the year-round staff of Civil War Ghosts.
According to Rada, although the tour is offered year-round, they plan to bring back more guides for the busy season which begins in the early spring and runs through the end of October. Typically the tour is offered at 11 a.m., but more times will be added during the busy season, said Rada.
Rada, who was introduced to the tour by a friend and has a passion for history and the small town, says he leads tours “just for fun.”
“People come to Gettysburg for the Civil War” and “there are so many neat stories about this town,” he said.
