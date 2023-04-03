tour
James Rada Jr. leads a Wonder Women of Gettysburg: Hidden Valor tour. (Amanda Hollabaugh/Gettysburg Times)

A new tour, Wonder Women of Gettysburg: Hidden Valor, took to the streets of Gettysburg about a year ago. Led by expert tour guides, this 1.7-mile walking tour tells the story of the town’s women during the Battle of Gettysburg.

The purpose of this newly offered tour is to “dive into the stories of the regular people of Gettysburg, women specifically, who protected the vulnerable, nursed the injured, buried the dead, and kept life as safe as possible for the families left behind as men went off to fight. Some women even disguised themselves and fought in the Battle of Gettysburg” according to the tour’s website.

