Gettysburg officials who traveled to Washington to seek support for Baltimore Street reconstruction funding had a “very successful” meeting with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., Mayor Rita Frealing said.
“We have an advocate in Senator Casey,” Borough Manager Charles Gable said last week during a borough council meeting.
Casey was already “well versed” on the proposed project, even asking detailed questions that were “in the weeds,” Gable said.
The borough is preparing to submit an application this month for an approximately $9.1 million U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant.
The construction grant would support improvements such as decorative streetlights, improved sidewalks, traffic calming devices such as curb bump outs, trees, parking kiosks, repaving, drainage improvements, and more.
The initiative, known formally as the Gettysburg Gateway Connectivity Project, includes Baltimore Street from the borough’s southern border to Lincoln Square and part of Carlisle Street. Its total price is estimated at $12 million. Efforts are under way to secure more grant funding to reduce the borough’s costs, which include local matching contributions required by the federal grant.
During the “very productive” meeting on Jan. 31, Casey and his staff also offered information about other potential funding sources, Frealing said.
Also in attendance was Main Street Gettysburg Executive Director Jill Sellers also took part in the meeting, Gable said. Main Street, a nonprofit organization, acts as the borough’s economic development arm.
The borough has already secured an $800,000 Federal Lands Access Program grant to assist with the project’s design costs. The council Monday awarded the design contract to the borough’s current engineering firm, C.S. Davidson Inc. of Gettysburg.
The design cost is estimated at $1.5 million. The gap between the grant and the total will be filled by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation grant money obtained by rabbittransit plus some $313,000 borough dollars, borough engineer Chad Clabaugh said. The rabbittransit funds were possible because the project includes public transportation aspects, including rabbittransit’s bus station on Carlisle Street.
