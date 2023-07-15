From home visits to drug testing, probation officers come into daily contact with people who have committed crimes, hoping to rehabilitate them.
Adams County commissioners and court officials recently shined a light on the dedicated probation officers and support staff and the work they do to keep the community safe. Commissioners proclaimed July 16-22 Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week.
Staff members were recognized at the commissioners’ meeting Wednesday.
The 2023 theme for the week is “Stronger Together,” with the American Probation and Parole Association’s goal being to bring people together and highlight the work in the field, according to Gale Kendall, chief of the Adams County Department of Probation Services.
“Adams County probation officers oversee persons convicted of a crime outside of jail or prison and are administered by the court with the legal authority to enforce sanctions,” Kendall said. “Monitoring may take the form of home contacts, drug testing, making sure the offender attends counseling sessions and helping offenders to find suitable housing and employment.”
Probation officers also supervise people using electronic monitoring equipment, requiring expert-level technology knowledge, Kendall said.
“Many of these individuals see their work as an opportunity to change lives. They act as stewards, trying to promote these individuals to make the right choices for themselves and championing them when better decisions are made,” said Kendall.
Describing her staff as “committed, compassionate, driven team members,” Kendall thanked them for choosing to do “this difficult, and at times thankless work.”
In her remarks, Kendall shared ways the community “can engage and have a positive impact on the justice system” by learning more on evidence-based practices, supporting people in the system and agencies working with “people who are justice-involved,” addressing stigma, and giving feedback about the services.
“Adams County community corrections professionals help drive positive changes in our community. They do this by helping to provide the appropriate supervision and service to the right person at the right time,” Kendall said, noting those guidelines are shaped by evidence-based practices.
As the administrative judge overseeing the probation department, Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Campbell said one thing he sees often “glossed over” is how officers exist to make this community a safer place.
“They exist to protect the everyday citizen by rehabilitating those who got themselves over the other side of the law,” Campbell said.
While law enforcement personnel are the first responders and make the arrests, probation officers then deal with the offenders, their families, and all the circumstances surrounding the situations, said Campbell.
Far from a desk job, probation staff are in the field working to help these people become a productive members of society, said Campbell.
Adams County commissioners thanked probation officers and support staff for their work.
Adams County Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said the department tries to help people “make better decisions,” which leaves a positive impact.
With a federal law enforcement background, Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel pointed out the staff’s “significant service in the community” that “largely goes unrecognized.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.