Probation
The Adams County Department of Probation Services was recognized through a proclamation for Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week, July 16 to 22, during a recent Adams County commissioners’ meeting. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

From home visits to drug testing, probation officers come into daily contact with people who have committed crimes, hoping to rehabilitate them.

Adams County commissioners and court officials recently shined a light on the dedicated probation officers and support staff and the work they do to keep the community safe. Commissioners proclaimed July 16-22 Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week.

