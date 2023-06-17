Five people escaped injury in a crash that sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon on Baltimore Pike, according to Cumberland Township Police, who were dispatched to the scene for a wreck with entrapment.
A Honda Pilot, driven by Patricia Wirtz, 39, of Green Bay, Wisc., was making a left turn from Slocum Avenue onto Baltimore Pike about 1:45 p.m., when it was hit by an Oldsmobile Cutlass, driven by Kenneth Crossman Jr., of Hanover, according to a release issued by Cumberland Township Police Pfc. Ryan Eiker.
Wirtz and a passenger in the Cutlass, Kenneth Crossman Sr., were “transported to area WellSpan Facilities for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash,” according to Eiker.
Crossman Jr., Leona Pliss, of Ocomto, Wisc., and three juveniles “were all uninjured,” according to Eiker. The release did not indicated in which vehicles the youngsters were traveling.
“Traffic was detoured from Baltimore Pike for approximately 30 minute,” said Eiker.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene, police said.
Cumberland Police were assisted on the scene by Gettysburg Fire Department and fire police, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Service, Gettysburg Borough Police, and Gettysburg National Military Park Law Enforcement Rangers, Eiker said.
