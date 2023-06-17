wreck

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Baltimore Pike at Slocum Avenue Friday afternoon. (Photo Courtesy Cumberland Township Police Department)

Five people escaped injury in a crash that sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon on Baltimore Pike, according to Cumberland Township Police, who were dispatched to the scene for a wreck with entrapment.

A Honda Pilot, driven by Patricia Wirtz, 39, of Green Bay, Wisc., was making a left turn from Slocum Avenue onto Baltimore Pike about 1:45 p.m., when it was hit by an Oldsmobile Cutlass, driven by Kenneth Crossman Jr., of Hanover, according to a release issued by Cumberland Township Police Pfc. Ryan Eiker.

