Some county employees will see a 5 percent bump in pay for 2023.
Commissioners and Controller John Phillips, who make up the county’s salary board, approved the motion at the annual meeting on Tuesday.
The increase is for all departments of elected officials, commissioners, and courts “to all full-time, benefit-eligible employees, regular part-time and part-time employees, effective January 2, 2023,” according to the meeting agenda. This is in addition to longevity, but part-time employees are not eligible for that benefit, the agenda reads.
“It was appropriate for the increase because of the need to capture employees, new ones and maintain the ones we have,” Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said. “It seemed like what needed to be done to help during these difficult times.”
In the past, county employees have typically seen a 3 percent increase in pay, officials said.
“Given the inflation and the economics, as we all know, the cost-of-living index has increased by 8 percent,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said. “We felt this year was a bit different.”
Employees represented by a collective bargaining unit and probationary status staff members will not see that same pay increase, the agenda reads.
Employees who are part of a collective bargaining unit already have negotiated contracts that set their pay and any potential increases, said Phiel.
“It is built into their contracts,” Phiel said.
The board of commissioners does set increases for elected officials’ terms, said Phiel, noting they will see a 2 percent increase in pay.
The staff in elected officials’ offices receive the 5 percent pay bump like other county employees, Phiel said.
Also, during the meeting, the salary board approved the various title changes for staff without any changes to pay scales or wage rates: Steve Nevada, county manager to county administrator; Sean Mott, assistant solicitor to first assistant solicitor; Danette Laughman, deputy director of human resources to assistant director of human resources; and Michele Asper, business operations assistant to business manager. An open position title was changed from public defender to chief public defender.
Commissioner Marty Qually was absent from the annual meeting.
Qually attended a reception for John Fetterman, who was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s new U.S. senator Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
“First, I made sure that there would be a quorum for the meeting before committing,” Qually said. “Second, it is great for Adams County to have a representative invited to the swearing-in of a U.S. senator. Maintaining a relationship with federal elected officials is always in our community’s best interest.”
Qually said he hosted a fundraiser for Fetterman, helped coordinate a visit to the county, and was one of the first county commissioners to endorse his campaign.
