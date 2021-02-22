Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..
Tonight
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Potential school board and municipal government candidates can now begin the process of getting their names on the ballot for the Democratic and Republican primaries.
Nomination petition forms and other paperwork can be obtained at the Adams County Courthouse at Middle and Baltimore streets in Gettysburg. An appointment is necessary and can be arranged by contacting the Office of Elections and Voter Registration at 717-337-9832.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.