A naked man was arrested Tuesday after a pursuit involving a stolen school bus and a dead deer, Carroll Township Police Department, York County, claimed in an online post.
The encounter crossed lines into three counties, say police.
Tony Saunders Jr., 25, of Port Sainte Lucie, Fla., was held at York County Prison unable to post $100,000 cash bail, according to a York County magisterial docket. Charges were filed against him in Adams County as well, according to another docket.
Hours earlier, police investigating a burglary allegedly pursued Saunders in a different vehicle, until it crashed and he fled on foot into the woods at Cross Keys, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by state police.
About 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, police at the Carroll Township station near Dillsburg received a phone call about Lincoln Coachlines school bus Number 0877, which was reported stolen in Abbottstown, according to post on the department’s Crimewatch page.
Officers on patrol followed the bus after seeing it turn north onto U.S. Route 15 from a Giant Food and Rite Aid parking lot, according to the post. It allegedly stopped near the Pennsylvania Turnpike, then “nearly immediately pulled away” and continued north until it “exited the highway and drove over a berm, nearly overturning,” according to the post.
The bus continued on Gettysburg Drive in Lower Allen Township and turned into a neighborhood before the driver allegedly “fled on foot through a wooded area,” according to the post.
Using bystanders’ description of the driver, police searched along railroad tracks before a man allegedly fled on foot through “parking lots and busy traffic areas,” removing his clothes as he ran until he was “apprehended in the nude,” according to the post.
Saunders allegedly “admitted to taking the bus earlier in the day after crashing a BMW vehicle” and said he had placed a dead deer in the back of the bus to drive the deer to his residence” to use “as fertilizer in his garden,” according to the post.
Earlier
At 12:33 a.m. Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Troopers Ryan Bivens and Alex Loder stopped a black BMW SUV with a Florida plate at Lincoln Way East and South Peters Street in Oxford Township, Adams County, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Trooper Matthew Duncan.
The previous day, Duncan and Bivens had investigated a burglary in which the complainant gave a description that allegedly matched Saunders and the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
When Duncan arrived at the Oxford Township traffic stop, he interviewed Saunders in connection with the burglary as he sat in the BMW, according to the affidavit.
Saunders “appeared disoriented as he provided discrepancies in his travels,” information in the affidavit alleged.
During the traffic stop, the troopers received a “be on the lookout” request for a suspect in a Rutter’s convenience store theft in Paradise Township, York County, according to the affidavit. Duncan asked Saunders about Rutter’s items in the vehicle, which he allegedly said he obtained from a junkyard, but did know its name or location, according to the affidavit.
“Also observed in the rear of the vehicle was a dog and a dead deer in his trunk,” according to the affidavit.
Duncan asked Saunders to “exit his vehicle to continue speaking with me as Northern York Regional Police Department was en route to my location to speak with Saunders and observe the contents of his vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
As Duncan began opening Saunders’ door, he allegedly “accelerated and sped off,” according to the affidavit.
Two state police vehicles pursued with lights and sirens and were joined by Eastern Adams Regional Police Detective Darryl Keller, according to the affidavit.
Saunders allegedly drove the wrong way in one area before heading south on Hanover Street and “turned off his lights to avoid detection at a high rate of speed,” according to the affidavit.
Allegedly, the BMW “struck a chain link fence” on Locust Lane, drove back through a fence onto Hanover Street, and eventually left Brickyard Road and kept driving in a private field, according to the affidavit.
Saunders allegedly drove “through small treelines before he struck and was unable to maneuver his vehicle over train tracks,” and fled on foot into a “heavily wooded area where he was viewed to have removed his shirt,” according to the affidavit.
At 2:44 a.m., Bivens and Loder saw Saunders, allegedly “now barefoot, running on Route 94 at the York Road intersection,” and pursued him as he allegedly “ran behind the vacant Cross Keys motel and into a heavily wooded area where he avoided apprehension,” according to the affidavit.
Charges
In York County, Saunders was charged with one felony count each of fleeing police and receiving stolen property; a misdemeanor account of resisting arrest; and a summary count of reckless driving, according to a docket.
In Adams County, he was charged with a felony count of fleeing police; two misdemeanor counts of evading arrest on foot; a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment; and one summary count each of driving without lights to avoid arrest, disregarding traffic lanes, and trespass by motor vehicle, according to the Adams docket, which identifies Saunders as a resident of Steelton, Pa.
The endangerment charge stems from allegedly driving through the fence and thereby placing the site’s resident in danger, according to Duncan’s criminal complaint.
A preliminary hearing on the York County charges is set for April 24 before Magisterial District Judge Richard Thomas. No preliminary hearing is yet set relative to the charges in Adams County.
