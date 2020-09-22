TRANSFER — Reading Township Supervisor Chairman Kevin Holtzinger signs the deed to the former United Hook and Ladder ballfields. Watching over him is Ken Kuhn, United Hook and Ladder president, and Emmert Hartzell Jr., trustee for United Hook and Ladder Station 4.
The township board of supervisors unanimously accepted ownership of ballfields most recently owned by United Hook and Ladder Fire Company at their Monday meeting. The 8.8 acre property at the intersection of Pa. Routes 94 and 394 sits on land adjacent to United Hook and Ladder Station 4, fire company trustee Emmert Hartzell Jr. said. The fire company will maintain ownership of the station but it hopes to find a new tenant for mostly unused kitchen facilities. The township and fire department will share use of adjacent parking lots, Hartzell said.
