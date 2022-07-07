The driver who died after a July 4 crash on Basehoar Road was Dillon Myers, 17, of Conewago Township, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
Gay’s office released Myers’ identity Wednesday afternoon, providing his address as being on the eastern edge of Adams County near McSherrystown.
Approximately 4:45 p.m. Monday, a northbound vehicle left the road, hit bushes, overturned in mid-air, and struck a tree in the 300 block of Basehoar Road in Union Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Myers was flown to WellSpan York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:55 p.m. Monday of “multiple blunt force trauma,” according to the coroner.
No autopsy was planned, but routine toxicological testing was to take place, and it was “unknown” whether the driver wore a seat belt, according to the release.
In the vehicle were three females and two males, all of whom appeared perhaps to be teenagers, said Scott Small, chief of the Alpha Fire Company in Littlestown.
Two occupants “crawled out the windows as we were arriving,” Small said. Firefighters extricated the others from the vehicle, which came to rest on its roof, he said.
Four were transported by ambulances, and the driver was airlifted by a Penn State Health Life Lion helicopter that landed at the scene, Small said.
A fundraising effort to aid Myers’ family with expenses was on www.gofundme.com under a different spelling of the first name: “Dillion” Myers. With 45 donations, it had raised $3,070 of a $10,000 goal as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
