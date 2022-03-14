Vehicles can once again traverse a historic bridge on the southern tip of Adams County.
The Rhodes Mill Bridge on Shorb Mill Road over Middle Creek in Freedom Township closed due to safety concerns in 2021. County officials and contractors gathered Thursday morning to celebrate its reopening in January.
Repairing the bridge, which was originally built in 1905, was imperative because the other access area to nearby residences often floods, said Adams County Commissioner Randy Phiel.
“If emergency equipment or residents cannot get in or out, that’s a huge safety concern,” Phiel said.
The county contracted with Pennoni company of Mechanicsburg to perform the work. Pennoni rehabilitated historic single-span pony trusses, painted the bridge, installed concrete and stone masonry abutments, and replaced the bridge’s timber deck, Senior Bridge Engineer William D. Cameron said.
Reconstruction cost $653,591, Cameron said, which came from the Marcellus Shale Legacy Fund.
The Marcellus Legacy Fund was created by Act 13 of 2012 to provide for the distribution of unconventional gas well impact fees to counties, municipalities and commonwealth agencies, according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED)website.
A portion of the fee revenue will be transferred to the Commonwealth Financing Authority for statewide initiatives that will include abandoned mine drainage abatement; abandoned well plugging; sewage treatment; greenways, trails and recreation; baseline water quality data; watershed restoration; and flood control, according to the DCED site.
The county owns 40 vehicular and two pedestrian bridges, County Manager Steve Nevada said. The history of how the county became responsible for bridges varies and is sometimes unclear, he said.
“There is no rule as to why the county owns them,” he said.
Next, the county will focus on repairing a bridge that connects Goulden Road over Rock Creek in Mount Joy Township, Nevada said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.