A Fairfield man is free on bail after being charged with six felony counts, including the rape of a child.
Following a preliminary arraignment Monday, James Brian Seipler, 36, was held at Adams County Prison until $2,500 cash security (10 percent) was paid against a $25,000 bail amount on his behalf by a Maryland man Tuesday, according to a magisterial docket.
On May 13, Carroll Valley Police Department received a referral from an Adams County Children and Youth caseworker regarding a 10-year-old girl who claimed Seipler “had touched (child) inappropriately,” according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Carroll Valley Police Cpl. Clifford Weikert.
An interview with the child was set for May 19 at the Children’s Advocacy Center, according to the affidavit.
During the interview, the girl “disclosed four separate incidents” of alleged sexual assault, according to the affidavit.
The child told police the first incident was “around the year” she turned 9 years old, according to the affidavit. Police ascertained the incident was within Carroll Valley, the affidavit reads.
The girl claimed Seipler told her to sit next to him to watch a video, which she said “had a male and female with no clothes on,” according to the affidavit.
The child alleged “Seipler then pulled out his private part and forced (her) head down” attempting oral sex … but “she was able to get away before it happened,” the affidavit reads.
“There were two other incidents that occurred in Maryland but the last incident” was again in Carroll Valley, information in the affidavit alleges.
The girl alleged Seipler asked her to enter his bedroom where he removed the child’s underwear, and placed her on the bed on her stomach, according to the affidavit.
The child told police she “could feel Seipler’s private part on (her) private part” with the encounter ending because someone returned to the residence, according to the affidavit.
Charges were filed Oct. 17, according to the docket.
Weikert said he is unsure if charges will also be levied in Howard County Sheriff’s office and Baltimore City, Md., police, where other incidents are alleged to have occurred.
Seipler was charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, indecent assault of a person less that 13 years of age, corruption of minors, and another sexual charge against a minor, all felonies, according to the magisterial docket.
A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Tony Little is scheduled for Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at central court, according to the docket.
