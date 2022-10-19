A Fairfield man is free on bail after being charged with six felony counts, including the rape of a child.

Following a preliminary arraignment Monday, James Brian Seipler, 36, was held at Adams County Prison until $2,500 cash security (10 percent) was paid against a $25,000 bail amount on his behalf by a Maryland man Tuesday, according to a magisterial docket.

