The potential sale of a large number of residential lots owned by the Borough of Carroll Valley may be on the horizon.
Prompting discussion last week during a borough council meeting was a letter from the recent purchaser of a lot on Fir Trail, inquiring about the possibility of buying the lot next door.
Many residents have long wondered whether they could possibly buy neighboring lots owned by the borough, council member Kari Buterbaugh said.
Residents feel strongly they should be given the opportunity to buy such lots before anyone else, she said.
“I’m shaking, I’m so upset about it,” Buterbaugh said of any possibility that developers could buy such lots.
For any property appraised at $6,000 or more, the borough is legally bound to conduct a public auction and must sell such property to the highest bidder, said the council’s attorney, Zachary Rice.
For properties appraised at lesser figures, the borough is not bound to sell to the highest bidder, but must announce sales 30 days in advance to give the public a chance to comment, he said. The borough is not required to sell any lots, Rice said.
The council took no formal action, but asked staff members to create a list of criteria to aid council members in deciding which, if any, lots to sell.
Carroll Valley’s incorporation in 1974 “arose from the failure of an ambitious residential development,” according to the borough’s website.
“Borough boundaries were made to coincide with the most built up sections of the Charnita development,” according to the website.
In other business, the council:
• Voted without dissent to advertise a proposed ordinance that would allow unenclosed storage or parking of three travel or other trailers or boats per lot, regulate parking or storage of a fourth, and regulate traffic and storage associated with home businesses. The action also sent the proposal to Adams County planning officials for review. Further consideration is expected during the council’s next meeting at 7 p.m. on July 11 at the borough complex, 5685 Fairfield Road.
• Joined many other Adams County municipalities in imposing a 30-day ban on open burning amid drought conditions that increase the risk of wildfires.
• Heard Mayor Ron Harris’ report on a visit to the borough complex May 22 by more than 60 kindergarteners, who got to sit in a police car, were “sworn in” as junior police officers, and learned about voting by choosing which of three treats the group would receive. The winner by a “landslide” was Sour Patch Kid candies, said Harris, who also displayed photos of the event. The Adams County Library System and Strawberry Hill Foundation were co-sponsors of the event.
• Renewed its 10-year cable television franchise agreement with Comcast, again at the highest permitted franchise fee rate of 5 percent, Rice said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.