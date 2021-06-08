A man is accused of killing a kitten with a sword in Reading Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Mylo Latour, 21, of New Oxford, was held at Adams County Prison in lieu of $15,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Updated: June 8, 2021 @ 1:29 am
